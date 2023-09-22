 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Patch 51

Share · View all patches · Build 12260340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature: Added ability to hover over the blessing/curses during the map section to see what they do.
New Feature: Fist skill added "Heavy Punch".
New Feature: Added 50 new steam achievements.
New "?": Greed Weapons.
Bug Fix: Enemy will no longer get stuck in turn around animation (this time).
Bug Fix: Mimic will now damage player if they are close to it as it swings its tongue.
Bug Fix: If loaded into combat from the main menu and press Start and Resume with the controller, then whenever you jump the button press sound will play.
Bug Fix: If a player does not wear any weapons and is in the map, his default animation will be combat animation.
Bug Fix: Undead Goblin Mage staff attack now applies darkness correctly.
Balance: Increased fist damage by 1.
Visual: Added new button prompt images for keyboard/mouse and controller.
Visual: New wooden sword texture and icon.
Visual: No longer showing blessing icons below unless blessing has cooldown.
Visual: Blessings that are active are now lit up in the blessing list below players health.
Visual: Changed torch fire effect in main hub.
Visual: Goblin warrior now opens his mouth when they ambush you.
Visual: Corrected some sprite layering on goblin warrior.
Visual: Corrected "perish" text spelling in dummy cutscene.
Visual: Corrected "Emit" spelling on the Wind Gust blessing.
Visual: Potion seller background items updated.
Visual: New darkness status effect icon.
Sound: Bunch of footstep sound small tweaks.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
