New Feature: Added ability to hover over the blessing/curses during the map section to see what they do.

New Feature: Fist skill added "Heavy Punch".

New Feature: Added 50 new steam achievements.

New "?": Greed Weapons.

Bug Fix: Enemy will no longer get stuck in turn around animation (this time).

Bug Fix: Mimic will now damage player if they are close to it as it swings its tongue.

Bug Fix: If loaded into combat from the main menu and press Start and Resume with the controller, then whenever you jump the button press sound will play.

Bug Fix: If a player does not wear any weapons and is in the map, his default animation will be combat animation.

Bug Fix: Undead Goblin Mage staff attack now applies darkness correctly.

Balance: Increased fist damage by 1.

Visual: Added new button prompt images for keyboard/mouse and controller.

Visual: New wooden sword texture and icon.

Visual: No longer showing blessing icons below unless blessing has cooldown.

Visual: Blessings that are active are now lit up in the blessing list below players health.

Visual: Changed torch fire effect in main hub.

Visual: Goblin warrior now opens his mouth when they ambush you.

Visual: Corrected some sprite layering on goblin warrior.

Visual: Corrected "perish" text spelling in dummy cutscene.

Visual: Corrected "Emit" spelling on the Wind Gust blessing.

Visual: Potion seller background items updated.

Visual: New darkness status effect icon.

Sound: Bunch of footstep sound small tweaks.