- The Compass List control now works!
- Fixed an issue with Doodad drawing mode switching between modes.
- Fixed an issue with Vehicle deboarding cancellation.
- Fixed an issue with Entity without an image assignment crashing to desktop.
- Fixed an issue with virtual keys crashing to desktop on a (extremely, extremely) rare situation.
RPG Architect update for 22 September 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update