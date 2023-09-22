Artifact v0.79.11

+Added all of Detective Lawson's remaining sex scene images and frenzy images

+Added the SHiMMER “app” to the sidebar, allowing for easier, on-the-fly access to NPC profiles. This has also replaced the “View Affected” link, and NPC Arousal levels are now viewable from players' 'Friends List'. NPC's current locations are only available if the NPC has accepted the player's friend request.

SHiMMER is presently the only way to tactfully gather useful information to work your way into an NPC's pants without spamming flirting or random gifts. NPC's SHiMMER profiles provide useful hints that allow the player to purchase the most effective gifts to maximize flirting efficiency.

+Added roughly 200 new possible status updates from NPCs on SHiMMER.

Status updates are now posted daily throughout the school year, with each NPC posting roughly 1 status every 10 days.

Dozens of unique status updates for every NPC, giving various insights into their lives while also providing a unique visual for how your influence is spreading throughout the campus

Status updates may change based on certain player interactions, including (but not limited to) acquired powers, level of Arousal, and level of Diminishment.

*NPCs will now automatically add you on Shimmer once their Arousal reaches 4

*Trying to start a new game while variables from an existing game are detected will now result in the game prompting you to Restart it to clear out those variables

*Various spelling errors

*Fixed a rogue hook name showing in the sound controls

*Updated Patron credits

-Removed Main Menu link from the Settings menu (to keep players from trying to start a new game without first clearing all existing variables via Restart Game, which lead to various issues such as some saves giving the appearance of merging together