Time Survivors: Prologue update for 22 September 2023

🔥 See You in Chapter 0 🔥

Time Survivors: Prologue update for 22 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing "Time Survivors: Prologue". Your support and enthusiasm mean the world to us!

"Time Survivors: Prologue" has now evolved into the new Time Survivors: Chapter 0, and we hope you continue your journey through history in this expanded experience - yet still free-to-play 🔥.
"Time Survivors: Prologue" will not receive any more updates.

Time Survivors: Chapter 0 is a new free game that offers an enriched gameplay experience, with new characters, unique abilities, and a deep meta progression system. It's the next step in the evolution of our game, inspired by your feedback and passion.

When playing Time Survivors: Chapter 0, you will get the change to import your "Prologue" savageme.

Upgrade to the free Time Survivors: Chapter 0 here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455500/Time_Survivors_Chapter_0/

Thank you for your support in making Time Survivors what it is today.
Join us in Time Survivors: Chapter 0 for even more adventures through time and history!

Thank you for playing our game

  • Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)

