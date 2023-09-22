🔥 See You in Chapter 0 🔥

Thank you for playing "Time Survivors: Prologue". Your support and enthusiasm mean the world to us!

"Time Survivors: Prologue" has now evolved into the new Time Survivors: Chapter 0, and we hope you continue your journey through history in this expanded experience - yet still free-to-play 🔥.

"Time Survivors: Prologue" will not receive any more updates.



Time Survivors: Chapter 0 is a new free game that offers an enriched gameplay experience, with new characters, unique abilities, and a deep meta progression system. It's the next step in the evolution of our game, inspired by your feedback and passion.

When playing Time Survivors: Chapter 0, you will get the change to import your "Prologue" savageme.

Upgrade to the free Time Survivors: Chapter 0 here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455500/Time_Survivors_Chapter_0/

Thank you for your support in making Time Survivors what it is today.

Join us in Time Survivors: Chapter 0 for even more adventures through time and history!

Thank you for playing our game