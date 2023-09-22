 Skip to content

Starship Troopers: Extermination update for 22 September 2023

FedNet wants to get to know YOU

Build 12260242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! In an effort to better understand the troopers contributing to the war effort, we've created a questionnaire for all of you. If you can take a couple minutes to answer a few questions about yourself, the Federation will appreciate your service. Thanks for doing your part! 🫡

Questionnaire

View more data in app history for build 12260242
