 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 23 September 2023

Club Crazy DLC Announcement & Table Editor Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12260158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Game:

New arcade game: Bumping Bar

  • Showing off a minor preview of the new DLC Pack!
  • Unlockable cosmetics, furs & an achievement!

Customization & Table Select Screens

  • The Screen will now automatically scroll to the current selection.
  • Added Scrollbars as well
  • Fixed a bug where some icons were not select-able.

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • Lowered Target scores on Graceful Games & Great Gamble in Story Mode
  • Improved Snow Pile Rollover VFX on Christmas Carnage

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2385270/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Club_Crazy/

Table Creator:

Night Club Content

  • Songs: Party Plaza & Club Crazy
  • Wide Table: Flipper setup
  • New Sounds: Holes, Bumpers, Slingshots, Rollovers, Trials, Raceways

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • Fixed colliders on various race-pipes

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link