[Update V1.1] Global Project, Bug Fixes & Optimizations

GLOBAL PROJECTS

There will now be mega projects that players can team up to fund and complete. When a project is completed it will have permanent changes on the game, usually benefits to all players.

You can observe the megaproject on the Earth model in the game evolve as the global funding rate increases for the project.

First Global Project is a Space Elevator in Antarctica being constructed by Xian-Bei and New World factions. This will make access to space much easier, as a beneficiary you should be funding and helping this project. Funding may also help your relations with these factions and lower your dependency.

There is a new achievement related to this new mechanic. If you contributed to a Global Project you will receive it.

Unlock Camera Button

There is a camera unlock/lock button on the top bar, when camera is unlocked it can be controlled using the "WASD" keys.

Changes

Can no longer hire more than 15-16 Board Members

Saving and auto-saving is now optimized and any freeze that may occur became mostly unnoticeable.

Destroying enemies no longer causes bad karma.

Dumbots (red small enemies) spawn once per three years.

Board votes can't be more than the amount of board members.

World dependency is calculated more frequently.

Rewarding Workers with Shares will cause much less share inflation.

5 Years Annual Report mechanic is working now.

Typo fixes.

Many big and small bug fixes.

Thank you very much to everybody who reported bugs and shared feedback.

([yep] Klaus., LegioNemesis, Vasquez, Vincent and BrianRubin)