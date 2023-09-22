 Skip to content

Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 update for 22 September 2023

Airport Madness 3D Update 1.3091: Larger explosions and improved visuals!

Build 12260085

We've added a bunch to both volumes of Airport Madness 3D. While we do plan to add more fields soon, for now we've sharpened up the aircraft models to have a higher level of detail. All airports have been given more buildings, better trees, more static vehicles, including static aircraft.

The explosions are what we are most proud of. Some may call it unrealistic, but dang. The explosion is huge. Lots more shrapnel, smoke, flames, and even flying ragdoll bodies can be seen.

We think you will appreciate this update :)

Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 Content Depot 748611
Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 Depot Mac Depot 748612
