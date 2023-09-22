Town Girls 0.3.2.0

Here's what's changed:

Added Sierra's stalking images.

Added Violet's 12th starting image.

Added Sierra's 0th, 4th, 8th and 12th starting image.

Fixed a bug where one of Violet's stalking images would cause an exception.

Fixed balls/ovaries allowing you to have sex with Amber when empty.

Fixed balls/ovaries allowing you to have sex with Violet when empty.

Repositioned Violet on her second date to look more natural.

Fixed text errors.

Fixed object loading on Violet's dates.

Fixed object loading on Amber's dates.

Fixed object loading on Sierra's dates.

Fixed a bug where clicking the tree at the start of Violet's third date would cause an exception.

Fixed a bug where completing Violet's third date would cause an exception.

Fixed a bug where Amber's theme would play throughout the entire third date.

Fixed a bug where clicking Sierra's hub button after completing her first date would cause it to jump to Amber's second date.

Fixed a bug where Sierra wouldn't fill up your balls/ovaries.

Added Sierra's second date.