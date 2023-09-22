Town Girls 0.3.2.0

Here's what's changed:
-
Added Sierra's stalking images.
-
Added Violet's 12th starting image.
-
Added Sierra's 0th, 4th, 8th and 12th starting image.
-
Fixed a bug where one of Violet's stalking images would cause an exception.
-
Fixed balls/ovaries allowing you to have sex with Amber when empty.
-
Fixed balls/ovaries allowing you to have sex with Violet when empty.
-
Repositioned Violet on her second date to look more natural.
-
Fixed text errors.
-
Fixed object loading on Violet's dates.
-
Fixed object loading on Amber's dates.
-
Fixed object loading on Sierra's dates.
-
Fixed a bug where clicking the tree at the start of Violet's third date would cause an exception.
-
Fixed a bug where completing Violet's third date would cause an exception.
-
Fixed a bug where Amber's theme would play throughout the entire third date.
-
Fixed a bug where clicking Sierra's hub button after completing her first date would cause it to jump to Amber's second date.
-
Fixed a bug where Sierra wouldn't fill up your balls/ovaries.
-
Added Sierra's second date.
-
Added Careless Whisper when committing sex.
Changed files in this update