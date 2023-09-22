 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junk Survivor update for 22 September 2023

Update 1.4.0 Clothing and Mob Farms

Share · View all patches · Build 12260034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.4.0 is here. It brings some new clothing sets and mob spawners players can craft to build spawn farms. Let your creativity flow in how you construct your own Mob farms to gather resources from mobs without lifting a finger!

  • New Clothing sets - we have added 10 different clothing pieces.
  • Fixed Bug with backpack - we fixed the bug where if you don't loot your backpack first you loose your items.
  • Increased Metal Plate drop rate- we increased the droprate for metal plates.
  • Steam Achievements Multi-player Bug - We fixed a Multi-Player bug where only the host will receive all Achievements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1861631 Depot 1861631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link