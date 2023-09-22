Update 1.4.0 Clothing and Mob Farms

Update 1.4.0 is here. It brings some new clothing sets and mob spawners players can craft to build spawn farms. Let your creativity flow in how you construct your own Mob farms to gather resources from mobs without lifting a finger!

New Clothing sets - we have added 10 different clothing pieces.

Fixed Bug with backpack - we fixed the bug where if you don't loot your backpack first you loose your items.

Increased Metal Plate drop rate- we increased the droprate for metal plates.

Steam Achievements Multi-player Bug - We fixed a Multi-Player bug where only the host will receive all Achievements.