Update: 1.5.3

NEW FEATURES

. weapon Properties > Burst > Burst offset and Bullet offset maximum value is now 999

. time Between Bursts maximum value is now 99

BUG FIXES

. wallpaper was not displayed when starting a level from the start in the editor

. items without collision shape could crash

. sometimes the Enter name window could be displayed in the Start menu

. extend could have issues with very high scores

. some parts of snakes were not using the right invincibility setting

. some fonts used in the game were sometimes not copied to the stand-alone game

. the offset direction in the Start menu editor wasn't always consistent with the real one in the Start menu

. multiplier HUD wasn't updated anymore [regression]

. couldn't import a DDS cube map if the extension wasn't uppercase