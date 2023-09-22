Update: 1.5.3

NEW FEATURES
. weapon Properties > Burst > Burst offset and Bullet offset maximum value is now 999
. time Between Bursts maximum value is now 99
BUG FIXES
. wallpaper was not displayed when starting a level from the start in the editor
. items without collision shape could crash
. sometimes the Enter name window could be displayed in the Start menu
. extend could have issues with very high scores
. some parts of snakes were not using the right invincibility setting
. some fonts used in the game were sometimes not copied to the stand-alone game
. the offset direction in the Start menu editor wasn't always consistent with the real one in the Start menu
. multiplier HUD wasn't updated anymore [regression]
. couldn't import a DDS cube map if the extension wasn't uppercase
Changed files in this update