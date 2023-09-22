 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lucky Goal update for 22 September 2023

Matchmaking

Share · View all patches · Build 12259943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⚽ MATCHMAKING
  • Matchmaking uses the open skill algorithm to guarantee evenly matched opponents
  • A ranking system has been added
  • It's possible to create a team, invite friends, and search for a match based on location
  • If your team doesn't have enough players, you'll be automatically merged with another team that has open slots.
  • Matchmaking is divided into "prime" and "noprime"
  • Everybody can host noprime matches
  • The outcome of a noprime match is always submitted, regardless of whether a player finished the game or not
  • Voice chat
⚽ GAME IMPROVEMENTS
  • A new currency has been added which can be earned by winning matches in matchmaking
  • A new store has been added where you can purchase goal effects
  • Goal effects can be set up in the customization
  • With the integration of additional factors for precise network prediction, gameplay dynamics have evolved. The ball, which was previously pushed using a button, can now be pushed automatically without the need for manual input
  • The ball's physics have been updated
  • The force of your kick will also depend on your speed
  • Stamina duration has been increased by 25%. While before you could run half a soccer field on full stamina, now you can traverse three-quarters of a soccer field
⚽ CO-OP
  • If you advance in the co-op tournament, the map changes after every match
  • The progress of the tournament will be saved
⚽ RANKS

  • Unranked
    Rating Range: > 0
  • Schoolyard Division
    Rating Range: 0 - 249
  • Junior Junction
    Rating Range: 250 - 499
  • Metropolitan Melee
    Rating Range: 500 - 999
  • Regional Rally
    Rating Range: 1000 - 1499
  • Medior Tier
    Rating Range: 1500 - 1999
  • Continental Clash
    Rating Range: 2000 - 2499
  • Global Gala
    Rating Range: 2500 - 2999
  • Elite Endeavor
    Rating Range: 3000 - 3499
  • Senior Standoff
    Rating Range: 3500 - 3999
  • Legendary League
    Rating Range: 4000 and above

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174421 Depot 2174421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link