⚽ MATCHMAKING
- Matchmaking uses the open skill algorithm to guarantee evenly matched opponents
- A ranking system has been added
- It's possible to create a team, invite friends, and search for a match based on location
- If your team doesn't have enough players, you'll be automatically merged with another team that has open slots.
- Matchmaking is divided into "prime" and "noprime"
- Everybody can host noprime matches
- The outcome of a noprime match is always submitted, regardless of whether a player finished the game or not
- Voice chat
⚽ GAME IMPROVEMENTS
- A new currency has been added which can be earned by winning matches in matchmaking
- A new store has been added where you can purchase goal effects
- Goal effects can be set up in the customization
- With the integration of additional factors for precise network prediction, gameplay dynamics have evolved. The ball, which was previously pushed using a button, can now be pushed automatically without the need for manual input
- The ball's physics have been updated
- The force of your kick will also depend on your speed
- Stamina duration has been increased by 25%. While before you could run half a soccer field on full stamina, now you can traverse three-quarters of a soccer field
⚽ CO-OP
- If you advance in the co-op tournament, the map changes after every match
- The progress of the tournament will be saved
⚽ RANKS
- Unranked
Rating Range: > 0
- Schoolyard Division
Rating Range: 0 - 249
- Junior Junction
Rating Range: 250 - 499
- Metropolitan Melee
Rating Range: 500 - 999
- Regional Rally
Rating Range: 1000 - 1499
- Medior Tier
Rating Range: 1500 - 1999
- Continental Clash
Rating Range: 2000 - 2499
- Global Gala
Rating Range: 2500 - 2999
- Elite Endeavor
Rating Range: 3000 - 3499
- Senior Standoff
Rating Range: 3500 - 3999
- Legendary League
Rating Range: 4000 and above
Changed files in this update