Armoured Commander II update for 23 September 2023

Update 1.2.38

Share · View all patches · Build 12259940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADD: Longer lists of possible support units can now be scrolled up and down in the Unit Support selection menu
FIX: List of possible armoured support units is now regenerated at start of every campaign week, will now include units that become available during the campaign

Changed files in this update

Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
