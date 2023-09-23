ADD: Longer lists of possible support units can now be scrolled up and down in the Unit Support selection menu
FIX: List of possible armoured support units is now regenerated at start of every campaign week, will now include units that become available during the campaign
Armoured Commander II update for 23 September 2023
Update 1.2.38
