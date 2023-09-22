 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 22 September 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.080

Share · View all patches · Build 12259939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added optional upgrades "IMPROVED DISSIPATION" and "RESISTANCE INCREASE" to the Condenser.

  • Added optional upgrades "RESISTANCE INCREASE", "RPM INCREASE" and "POWER INCREASE" to the Electric Turbine.

  • Added better control of the situation that machines must comply with in order to be repaired.

  • Added a new visual indicator to the tablet's maintenance tasks app to inform if the necessary conditions to carry out the repair are not met.

  • Modified the conditions for repairing the electric turbine: it is no longer necessary for the core to be inactive.

The following bugs were fixed:

  • Fixed bug in the misaligned control rods, which was not corrected after maintenance.

  • Fixed visual bug of loss of fluid or steam in the Condenser.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

