Patch notes: V 0.2.07.080

The following improvements were implemented:
Added optional upgrades "IMPROVED DISSIPATION" and "RESISTANCE INCREASE" to the Condenser.
Added optional upgrades "RESISTANCE INCREASE", "RPM INCREASE" and "POWER INCREASE" to the Electric Turbine.
Added better control of the situation that machines must comply with in order to be repaired.
Added a new visual indicator to the tablet's maintenance tasks app to inform if the necessary conditions to carry out the repair are not met.
Modified the conditions for repairing the electric turbine: it is no longer necessary for the core to be inactive.
The following bugs were fixed:
Fixed bug in the misaligned control rods, which was not corrected after maintenance.
Fixed visual bug of loss of fluid or steam in the Condenser.
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
