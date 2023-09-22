 Skip to content

Space Pressure 3D: Prelude update for 22 September 2023

Update 1.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

  • Couple of rare crashes fixed;
  • Added a message box about the inability to run the game on old video cards or with inappropriate video drivers.

