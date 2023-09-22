 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 22 September 2023

V. 3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12259927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After last week's delayed release, we're back on time!

Revamped level 22

The lighting is much moodier now, and there's more rubble. The whole place feels a little more explorational now. The layout has remained the same though.

Added checkpoints to the tutorial

These stone pillars are now seen at the very end of the tutorial.

Increased M4 shotgun firerate
Decreased 1911 and m11 recoil

Buffed entity health

The original hound now has much more health, other entities now have a little bit more health too. Some entities remained unchanged.

Made hounds ragdoll better

The original hound, that is.

Revamped level 26

Level 26 is much darker now, with a new section added on. The key is now located in the ominous boiler room, and the door is now located in the new area. The new area is an office sort of, with floral wallpaper and office-like furniture. Very maze-like.

Added shifting walls and rooms to some levels

Level 33 now has an area where, if you go back after going forward, will enter a variation of the room you entered before. Same with a couple areas in level 0.

Reduced suitcase fling

This change really just effects the mass and the "throw" of the suitcase. It's a little less flingy. You can still clobber entities with it.

Added new signs to the hub

Revamped level 71

Level 71 now has walls. Huge change I know.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1922061 Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link