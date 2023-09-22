After last week's delayed release, we're back on time!
Revamped level 22
The lighting is much moodier now, and there's more rubble. The whole place feels a little more explorational now. The layout has remained the same though.
Added checkpoints to the tutorial
These stone pillars are now seen at the very end of the tutorial.
Increased M4 shotgun firerate
Decreased 1911 and m11 recoil
Buffed entity health
The original hound now has much more health, other entities now have a little bit more health too. Some entities remained unchanged.
Made hounds ragdoll better
The original hound, that is.
Revamped level 26
Level 26 is much darker now, with a new section added on. The key is now located in the ominous boiler room, and the door is now located in the new area. The new area is an office sort of, with floral wallpaper and office-like furniture. Very maze-like.
Added shifting walls and rooms to some levels
Level 33 now has an area where, if you go back after going forward, will enter a variation of the room you entered before. Same with a couple areas in level 0.
Reduced suitcase fling
This change really just effects the mass and the "throw" of the suitcase. It's a little less flingy. You can still clobber entities with it.
Added new signs to the hub
Revamped level 71
Level 71 now has walls. Huge change I know.
