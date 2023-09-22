The most fucking and suckling we could squeeze into a single title!!

If you’ve followed the CK release schedule til now, you better believe we are going to indulge in your CREAMIEST DREAMS!!!!

This is an intense milker-fest filled to the brim with milking. You’ll have a whole maid cafe at your disposal and their cuck husbands to humiliate in the process. 😈 A cast of four cafe girls have a double D debt to pay and it’s your job to collect the cream! Don’t worry it’s all fair trade during the mutual milking sessions.

These jugs aren’t going to suck themselves! So get milking and don’t stop until you get every last drop!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2587390/Cuckies__Cream_Maids_for_Milking/?curator_clanid=33669860