SCP: Secret Lab 2023 Art Contest

Hello everyone.

We’re excited to announce the return of Northwood Studios's annual Art Contest, officially opening today at 21:00 BST.

We invite all talented artists and non-artists alike to participate in this upcoming event and showcase their artistic abilities!

To participate in the contest, we kindly ask that you first complete the following Google Form here.

This form will ask for some general information, to help us better streamline the submission process.

Please note the following dates for the contest:

Access to Submission Form Period:

Starting from today 21:00 BST until Friday 29th 21:00 BST.

Ensure that you complete the Google Form within this timeframe to secure your spot as a participant.

Artwork Creation and Submission Period:

After completing the access submission form, you will have 20 days to create your artwork, and to submit it on our official contest webpage.

The submission deadline is Thursday 19th of October 21:00 BST.

Please note:

Voting will officially open to the public on Tuesday 10th of October 22:00 BST, and will remain open until Monday 30th of October 22:00 BST.

You may also choose to include a title and a small paragraph describing the inspiration behind your art piece when submitting your entry.

A total of two winners will be chosen for this year's contest.

Winners will receive the following awards:

Event Winner' tag on the official SCP:SL Discord.

SCP: SL Art Contest Winner 2023' in-game badges.

Their artwork will be incorporated into SCP: SL, where it can then be viewed in-game.

We look forward to seeing the diverse range of interpretations and narratives reflected in your submitted art.

We thank you for your participation and continued support. Stay tuned for further updates regarding the 2023 Art Contest.

Please note, to participate, you will need to be a member of our Discord server and have a minimum level of 10.

~ Northwood Studios