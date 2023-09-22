 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

battleMETAL update for 22 September 2023

5.0.0 Full Release

Share · View all patches · Build 12259789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BIG PATCH NOTES

Almost 2 years in development, not bad for a 1-person team. There's a lot more work under the hood to achieve most of these items, but this is easiest to read highlight. I focused as best as possible on improving the quality of life items for players, smoothing out some rough edges. Content took a bit of a backseat, I did add 3 brand new campaign missions to round out the main campaign to 15 maps finally, but that's about the extend of what I can provide. This is a big enough change to warrant starting your game over from the beginning. Where possible your old save files should be ported to the new save-file format. I've also included a price drop! DEAD_HANDS getting more for less, quite a win-win.

GAMEPLAY
  • 3 Brand new maps, and 1 map rebuilt entirely from scratch.
  • all original 12 maps overhauled with extra detail and balance.
  • Ramshocks - can now hit mechs but will deal feedback damage.
  • Player can destory crystal map hazards.
  • Crystal hazard now plays particle effect when hitting player.
  • Player radar always set to [active] on-spawn.
  • Added Headlight for dark places, default bind is 'L'.
  • All mechs now have 3 'auto-config' slots. These are auto-populated based on player's CURRENT inventory availability, and split between 3 general roles.
  • Auto-configs can still be modified! they just won't save their modifications.
  • 'Wreckage' skins for mechs and vehicles to make the destroyed ones easier to see.
  • 'Shields active' and 'Shields disabled' particle effects for all units that have shields.
UI
  • Hangar menu uses numbers and icons for mech stats, no more bar graphs.
  • fixed aspect ratio for 2D elements, no more stretching.
  • 3D models for Hangar, Arming, Targeting views.
  • Player can toggle between 2D and 3D target armor diagrams.
  • Targeting arrow rotates 360 degrees on player's view to show target direction.
  • Fixed lock-on indicators.
  • Enemy variant abbreviations now show on targeting computer - ENE, BAL, etc.
  • Added 'Restart Mission' option to Pause Menu.
BALANCE
  • Maps have been rebalanced on a better difficulty curve.
  • Rotary Plasma - 2-shot burst. Burn effect now a chance of burning.
  • Flak - improved shield damage, and small-target damage buff. 3-rnd burst instead of 4.
  • Missiles - all missiles given damage buff against buildings / turrets.
  • PAC - increased damage.
  • SFGA - damage propagation to adjoining mech part.
IMPROVEMENTS
  • Small improvement to mech piece damage algorithm.
  • Added 3D clouds and backdrops to every map.
  • Better Line of Sight detection for rendering game objects, better overall average FPS.
  • Some particle effects changed / enhanced.
  • Added rock-column obstacle that matches the biome they're in.
  • Better collision detecion on buildings and environment objects.
  • Dead units and buildings replaced with non-interactive wreckage, improves FPS and network load.
  • AI pathfinding tuned up a little.
  • Improved rain/snow particle generation.
  • Reduced code and function calls where possible.
  • Mech leg direction based on velocity and smoothly rotates to heading.
  • Save file format simplified and cleaned up.
  • Shield-hit effects cleaner and more readable.
BUG FIXES
  • Mech death animations and incorrect blown-off parts.
  • that annoying 'floating item' bug when mechs loses components.
  • Item divide by zero when running upgrade/downgrade.
  • Double-cockpit model issue.
  • Repair Bay not restoring player's ability to shoot.
  • Repair Bay consistency with functioning and repairing the correct pieces.
  • AI muzzle flash offsets.
  • Projectile trail offsets when first spawning.
  • AI targeting allied units that attacked it.
  • Save file unlocks actually fixed.

Changed files in this update

battleMETAL Content Depot 1447831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link