5.0.0 Full Release

BIG PATCH NOTES
Almost 2 years in development, not bad for a 1-person team. There's a lot more work under the hood to achieve most of these items, but this is easiest to read highlight. I focused as best as possible on improving the quality of life items for players, smoothing out some rough edges. Content took a bit of a backseat, I did add 3 brand new campaign missions to round out the main campaign to 15 maps finally, but that's about the extend of what I can provide. This is a big enough change to warrant starting your game over from the beginning. Where possible your old save files should be ported to the new save-file format. I've also included a price drop! DEAD_HANDS getting more for less, quite a win-win.
GAMEPLAY
- 3 Brand new maps, and 1 map rebuilt entirely from scratch.
- all original 12 maps overhauled with extra detail and balance.
- Ramshocks - can now hit mechs but will deal feedback damage.
- Player can destory crystal map hazards.
- Crystal hazard now plays particle effect when hitting player.
- Player radar always set to [active] on-spawn.
- Added Headlight for dark places, default bind is 'L'.
- All mechs now have 3 'auto-config' slots. These are auto-populated based on player's CURRENT inventory availability, and split between 3 general roles.
- Auto-configs can still be modified! they just won't save their modifications.
- 'Wreckage' skins for mechs and vehicles to make the destroyed ones easier to see.
- 'Shields active' and 'Shields disabled' particle effects for all units that have shields.
UI
- Hangar menu uses numbers and icons for mech stats, no more bar graphs.
- fixed aspect ratio for 2D elements, no more stretching.
- 3D models for Hangar, Arming, Targeting views.
- Player can toggle between 2D and 3D target armor diagrams.
- Targeting arrow rotates 360 degrees on player's view to show target direction.
- Fixed lock-on indicators.
- Enemy variant abbreviations now show on targeting computer - ENE, BAL, etc.
- Added 'Restart Mission' option to Pause Menu.
BALANCE
- Maps have been rebalanced on a better difficulty curve.
- Rotary Plasma - 2-shot burst. Burn effect now a chance of burning.
- Flak - improved shield damage, and small-target damage buff. 3-rnd burst instead of 4.
- Missiles - all missiles given damage buff against buildings / turrets.
- PAC - increased damage.
- SFGA - damage propagation to adjoining mech part.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Small improvement to mech piece damage algorithm.
- Added 3D clouds and backdrops to every map.
- Better Line of Sight detection for rendering game objects, better overall average FPS.
- Some particle effects changed / enhanced.
- Added rock-column obstacle that matches the biome they're in.
- Better collision detecion on buildings and environment objects.
- Dead units and buildings replaced with non-interactive wreckage, improves FPS and network load.
- AI pathfinding tuned up a little.
- Improved rain/snow particle generation.
- Reduced code and function calls where possible.
- Mech leg direction based on velocity and smoothly rotates to heading.
- Save file format simplified and cleaned up.
- Shield-hit effects cleaner and more readable.
BUG FIXES
- Mech death animations and incorrect blown-off parts.
- that annoying 'floating item' bug when mechs loses components.
- Item divide by zero when running upgrade/downgrade.
- Double-cockpit model issue.
- Repair Bay not restoring player's ability to shoot.
- Repair Bay consistency with functioning and repairing the correct pieces.
- AI muzzle flash offsets.
- Projectile trail offsets when first spawning.
- AI targeting allied units that attacked it.
- Save file unlocks actually fixed.
