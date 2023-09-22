5.0.0 Full Release

BIG PATCH NOTES

Almost 2 years in development, not bad for a 1-person team. There's a lot more work under the hood to achieve most of these items, but this is easiest to read highlight. I focused as best as possible on improving the quality of life items for players, smoothing out some rough edges. Content took a bit of a backseat, I did add 3 brand new campaign missions to round out the main campaign to 15 maps finally, but that's about the extend of what I can provide. This is a big enough change to warrant starting your game over from the beginning. Where possible your old save files should be ported to the new save-file format. I've also included a price drop! DEAD_HANDS getting more for less, quite a win-win.

GAMEPLAY

3 Brand new maps, and 1 map rebuilt entirely from scratch.

all original 12 maps overhauled with extra detail and balance.

Ramshocks - can now hit mechs but will deal feedback damage.

Player can destory crystal map hazards.

Crystal hazard now plays particle effect when hitting player.

Player radar always set to [active] on-spawn.

Added Headlight for dark places, default bind is 'L'.

All mechs now have 3 'auto-config' slots. These are auto-populated based on player's CURRENT inventory availability, and split between 3 general roles.

Auto-configs can still be modified! they just won't save their modifications.

'Wreckage' skins for mechs and vehicles to make the destroyed ones easier to see.

'Shields active' and 'Shields disabled' particle effects for all units that have shields.

UI

Hangar menu uses numbers and icons for mech stats, no more bar graphs.

fixed aspect ratio for 2D elements, no more stretching.

3D models for Hangar, Arming, Targeting views.

Player can toggle between 2D and 3D target armor diagrams.

Targeting arrow rotates 360 degrees on player's view to show target direction.

Fixed lock-on indicators.

Enemy variant abbreviations now show on targeting computer - ENE, BAL, etc.

Added 'Restart Mission' option to Pause Menu.

BALANCE

Maps have been rebalanced on a better difficulty curve.

Rotary Plasma - 2-shot burst. Burn effect now a chance of burning.

Flak - improved shield damage, and small-target damage buff. 3-rnd burst instead of 4.

Missiles - all missiles given damage buff against buildings / turrets.

PAC - increased damage.

SFGA - damage propagation to adjoining mech part.

IMPROVEMENTS

Small improvement to mech piece damage algorithm.

Added 3D clouds and backdrops to every map.

Better Line of Sight detection for rendering game objects, better overall average FPS.

Some particle effects changed / enhanced.

Added rock-column obstacle that matches the biome they're in.

Better collision detecion on buildings and environment objects.

Dead units and buildings replaced with non-interactive wreckage, improves FPS and network load.

AI pathfinding tuned up a little.

Improved rain/snow particle generation.

Reduced code and function calls where possible.

Mech leg direction based on velocity and smoothly rotates to heading.

Save file format simplified and cleaned up.

Shield-hit effects cleaner and more readable.

BUG FIXES