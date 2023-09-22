 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

长征1934-1936 update for 22 September 2023

Updated on September 23

Share · View all patches · Build 12259781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added new music and sound effects to the game！
  2. Added music and sound effects related settings.
  3. About and thanks for adding music and sound effects list.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link