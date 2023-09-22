🇺🇸
[New] New starting map.
[Changed] New players now start with all the tools in their inventory.
[Changed] The names of the attributes have been changed: Intelligence = Fire Mastery, Strength = Earth Mastery, Agility = Air Mastery, Chance = Water Mastery, only the names have been changed and the effects on the skills remain the same.
[Fixed] Skills in area did not activate.
Elemental Land Playtest update for 22 September 2023
Playtest Version 0.07
🇺🇸
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update