Playtest Version 0.07

[New] New starting map.

[Changed] New players now start with all the tools in their inventory.

[Changed] The names of the attributes have been changed: Intelligence = Fire Mastery, Strength = Earth Mastery, Agility = Air Mastery, Chance = Water Mastery, only the names have been changed and the effects on the skills remain the same.

[Fixed] Skills in area did not activate.