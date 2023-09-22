The Headquarters map now supports more players

Hey everyone,
I am still optimizing and adjusting the Headquarters, and I decided to increase the max number of players in the Headquarters. Here are the most important changes of this update:
-When you host a game with Headquarters chosen, the max player amount has been increased to 6.
-More graphic optimizations in Headquarters.
-Fixed the doll count to update accurately when burning the dolls in Headquarters.
Make sure you get the download the newest update to be able to connect to your friends. I recommend people hosting multiple players should always be the person in the group with the best computer and fastest internet connection.
Have Fun!
Shawn
Changed files in this update