Lootun 0.9 Raids Update

The 0.9 Raids Update is now live! This update features extremely challenging 6 character endgame missions, upgradable Unique Items, dozens of new Divine Items, and plenty of quality of life and balance improvements! Please find the full update notes below:
0.9.0.7 Changelog 22.09.23
General:
- The Wrath enchant has been renamed to Fury.
- The Dodge Chance Glossary entry now mentions the Dodge Cap.
- The Game Mechanics -> Equipment Glossary entry now contains information about Dual Wielding.
- Updated several Game Mechanics Glossary pages to better reflect the current state of the game.
- Poison stacks now deal their damage over the full duration of the Poison. Poison Damage has been increased to accommodate this change.
- Reworked the Pause Mission Menu to add support for up to 6 Characters.
- The Scrapper button now has a red border when the Scrapper is full.
- Building Upgrades for which the next rank can be purchased have a green border.
- Removed the confirmation message when opening a stack of Reward Chests.
- Reward Chests can now stack up to 200.
- Updated the text colour for the Bleed and Poison keywords.
- Reduced the Auto Cast delay to 200ms (was 1000ms).
New Content:
- Added the new Endgame Raids system starting with 10 Raid encounters and 2 difficulty modes.
- Raids can be accessed after completing an Agony Mission by upgrading the new Expedition Building.
- Added the new Unique Item system starting with 10 Unique Items each with 8 passives.
- Added 26 New Divine Items.
- Added a new Endgame Craft.
- Added a new Endgame Gem.
Quality of Life:
- Untransmuted Relics can now access the Upgrade option on the Right Click Menu provided you have access to the Transmute Attribute craft.
- Locked Attributes can now be transmuted without having to unlock them first.
- Added the ability to Right Click Monsters in the Combat Menu to open the Glossary.
- Equipping Unique Gems will now attempt to directly swap with any currently equipped version.
- Flasks can now be refilled from the Combat Menu by Left Clicking them.
- The Auto Refill status of Flasks can be toggled by Ctrl + Left Clicking them on the Combat Menu provided the Alchemists Hut Rank 7 is unlocked.
Balance:
- Effects that deal Skill Damage now inherit the Damage and Mastery Bonuses of the Skill that triggered the effect.
- Respecing Ascendancy Classes will now retain the Ascendancy Experience should you return to the Ascendancy Class later.
- Flask of Regeneration now has a base value of 1.5% (was 2%).
- Curse of Slowness now grants 100% More Evasion Rating reduction.
- Reduced the scaling intensity of the Curse of Slowness and Critical Defence area modifiers.
- Faction Skills can now gain Mastery Levels.
- The Reroll Nemesis Attributes craft now has a base cost of 500 Soul Orbs (was 1000).
- The Randomise Nemesis Attribute Ranks craft now has a base cost of 4000 Rubies (was 10000).
Enchants:
- Thrash can now be triggered by casting any Skill.
- Sever / Incinerate / Glaciate / Occult and Bane now trigger when casting a Skill that deals the required Damage Type.
- Mend now grants +15% Healing Effectiveness (was +20%).
Items:
- Conduction Plate -> Reworked the Lightning Conductor buff to instead deal 12% Weapon Damage to all targets when using a Skill. (was 20% Weapon Damage every 1 Second).
- Pathfinder's Bracers now grants +5% Stun Avoidance (was +10%).
- Occult Hood now grants 5% Barrier Multiplier (was 15%).
- Dragon Band now grants +10% Healing Effectiveness (was 15%).
- Hidden Shroud now grants +3% Dodge Chance (was +4%).
- Handlers Gloves now grant +3% Dodge Chance (was +4%).
- Tattered Wings now grant +3% Dodge Chance (was +4%).
Warrior Skills:
-
Quickslash now has an Attack Time of 90% (was 100%).
-
Quickslash -> Recurrence now grants a 4% chance per rank to hit 1 additional time (was 2%).
-
Quickslash -> Execute now instantly kills non boss targets below 20% HP (was 15%).
-
Quickslash -> Bloodlust is now granted when a Monster is slain.
-
Cleave now has an Attack Time of 90% (was 100%).
-
Cleave -> Lethal Blows now grants +1% Double Damage per rank (was +0.8%).
-
Cleave -> Chilling Blow now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).
-
Cleave -> Frenzy now grants +3% Weapon Damage per rank (was +4%).
-
Rend now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 120%).
-
Rend -> First Blood now grants its Damage bonus the first time a target is hit.
-
Rend -> Haemorrhage now grants 1% More Damage per Bleed stack up to a max of 4 stacks per rank (was 0.2% More Damage per rank).
-
Rend -> Increased Duration now grants +3% Weapon Damage per rank (was +6%).
-
Taunting Blow -> Shared Protection now grants Barrier to 2 random allies (was all allies).
-
Slam now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 140%).
-
Slam now has 100% Attack Time (was 140%).
-
Slam -> Overwhelm now additionally grants 6% More Damage per rank against targets below 30% HP.
-
Fire Arrow now has 100% Attack Time (was 120%).
-
Fire Arrow -> Exploit now additionally grants 6% More Damage per rank to targets above 80% HP.
-
Fire Arrow -> Burning Arrow now grants 20% chance per rank to Ignite the target for 15% Weapon Damage.
-
Armour Break now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).
-
Armour Break -> Precaution now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Armour Break -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Fracture that increases the intensity of the Armour Reduction effect.
-
Armour Break -> Thunderstorm now additionally reduces the Weapon Damage of Armour Break by 50%.
-
Earthquake now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).
-
Earthquake -> Unsteady Ground now causes your next Attack to deal More Damage instead of your next Default Attack.
-
Earthquake -> Unsteady Ground now grants 20% More Damage per rank (was 10%).
-
Earthquake -> Hotspot now grants 25% Weapon Damage per rank (was 30%).
-
Earthquake -> Aftershock now grants a 4% chance to strike an additional time (was 2%).
-
Earthquake -> Critical Prowess now grants +15% Critical Damage (was +10%) per rank for 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Dragons Roar now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).
-
Dragons Roar now grants 15% More Damage (was 25%).
-
Dragons Roar -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Furious Roar which grants an additional More Damage bonus.
-
Dragons Roar -> Faster Attacks now grants 1% More Attack Speed per rank (was +2% Attack Speed).
-
Ground Slam now has a Cooldown of 30 Seconds (was 60).
-
Ground Slam -> Rupture now reduces Stunned targets Armour by 20% per rank (was 10%).
-
Ground Slam -> Stun Duration has been removed and replaced with Upper Hand which causes targets Stunned by Ground Slam to take More Damage.
-
Ground Slam -> Tactical Advantage now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Ground Slam -> Fatal Advantage now reduces the Cooldown of a random active skill instead of only Ground Slam.
-
Ground Slam -> Fatal Advantage now has a Cooldown reduction of 0.5 Seconds per rank (was 1 Second).
-
Imposing Cry now has lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 15 Seconds (was 40).
-
Imposing Cry -> Unnerve now grants each target 2% Less Attack Speed (was -2% Attack Speed).
-
Imposing Cry -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Exposure which reduces the targets Armour.
-
Imposing Cry -> Valor now grants 0.4% of Max HP when hit (was 0.2%).
-
Defensive Stance now has a duration of 8 Seconds (was 5) and a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).
-
Defensive Stance no longer grants a damage penality.
-
Defensive Stance -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Recovery which restores the casters Max HP.
-
Defensive Stance -> Impenetrable now grants 6% Less Area Damage Taken per rank (was 4%).
-
Defensive Stance -> Frigid Block now has a 20% chance to Chill attackers (was 10%) for 5 Seconds (was 10).
-
Defensive Stance -> Unstoppable Force has been removed and replaced with The Best Defence which grants the caster More Damage during Defensive Stance.
Warrior Ascendancies:
- Barbarian -> Unstoppable Bleeding now requires 5 stacks of Bleed (was 15).
- Barbarian -> Unstoppable Bleeding now grants 10% More Damage (was 15%).
Ranger Skills:
-
Quickdraw now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 90%).
-
Quickdraw -> Careful Draw now additionally deals 6% More Damage per rank to targets below 30% HP.
-
Quickdraw -> Piercing Chill now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).
-
Quickdraw -> Bleedout now grants a 20% chance per rank to apply a Bleed dealing 15% Weapon Damage (was a 20% chance for 12% Weapon Damage per rank).
-
Quickdraw -> Execute now instantly kills non boss targets below 20% HP (was 15%).
-
Disable now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 80%).
-
Disable -> Leverage now grants 1% More Damage per rank (was 0.6%).
-
Disable -> First Strike now grants 3% More Damage per rank (was 2%).
-
Explosive Blast now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 100%).
-
Explosive Blast -> now additionally deals 6% More Damage to targets under 30% HP.
-
Explosive Blast -> Ignite Damage now grants +20% Weapon Damage per rank (was +14%).
-
Explosive Blast -> Explosive Charge now deals 6% Weapon Damage per rank (was 4%).
-
Explosive Blast -> Premature Detonation now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 0.2% More Damage per rank for each stack of Explosive Charge).
-
Poison Sting -> First Strike now trigger the first time you hit a target.
-
Poison Sting -> Deep Wounds now grants 1% More Damage for each stack of Poison up to 4 stacks per rank (was 0.2% More Damage for each stack per rank).
-
Barrage now deals 90% Weapon Damage (was 120%).
-
Barrage now has 100% Attack Time (was 120%).
-
Barrage -> Overflowing Flames now grants a 25% chance per rank to Ignite the target for 15% Weapon Damage (was a 20% chance to Ignite for 15% Weapon Damage per rank).
-
Barrage -> Focus Fire now grants 5% More Damage per rank (was 3%).
-
Snipe now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 130%).
-
Snipe now has 100% Attack Time (was 140%).
-
Snipe -> Shatter now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).
-
Snipe -> Slow and Steady now grants 0.3% More Damage per rank (was 0.2%).
-
Blade Flurry now deals 150% Weapon Damage (was 200%).
-
Blade Flurry now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 40).
-
Blade Flurry -> Potent Assault now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Blade Flurry -> Reinvigorate now grants 0.2 Seconds Cooldown reduction per rank (was 0.3).
-
Blade Flurry -> Chilling Flurry now grants 8 Seconds of Chill (was 10).
-
Pin down now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).
-
Pin Down -> Opportunistic now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Pin Down -> Faster Bleeding now additional grants +20% Weapon Damage per rank.
-
Pin Down -> Pinned Down now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Pin Down -> Deeper Wounds now grants 1% More Damage for each stack of Bleed up to a max of 4 per rank (was 2% More Damage per rank).
-
Rain of Arrows now deals 200% Weapon Damage (was 250%) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).
-
Rain of Arrows -> Exposed Defences now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Rain of Arrows -> Burning Arrows now applies a stack of Ignite that deals 25% Weapon Damage per rank (was 15%).
-
Rain of Arrows -> Quick Reload now grants a Cooldown Reduction of 0.4 Seconds per rank (was 1).
-
Rain of Arrows -> Critical Exploit now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Smokescreen now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).
-
Smokescreen now grants +10% Dodge Chance (was +15%).
-
Smokescreen -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Evasive which increases Evasion Rating.
-
Crippling Poison now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).
-
Crippling Poison -> Press the Advantage now grants 0.1% More Damage per stack (was 0.2%) and lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Vanish now has a Cooldown of 25 Seconds (was 60).
Ranger Ascendancies:
- The Assassin bonus has been reworked and applies a stack of Poison dealing 15% Skill Damage over 3 Seconds when dealing damage with a Skill.
- Marksman now grants 0.5% More Damage per focus stack (was 0.4%).
- Renegade -> Dodging or Evading an Attack will now grant a Stagger stack that deals no Damage.
- Renegade -> Each stack of Stagger will now grant 1% Less Damage Taken (was 1.5%).
- Renegade -> Rugged Protection now grants 2% Armour per Stagger stack (was 3%).
- Renegade -> Survivor now grants +0.5% Healing Effectiveness for each percent of missing HP (was +1%).
Mage Skills:
-
Frostbolt now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 80%).
-
Frostbolt -> Shatter now grants 1% More Damage per rank (was 0.6%).
-
Frostbolt -> Cold Snap now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).
-
Arcane Explosion now has 80% Attack Time (was 100%).
-
Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Overload now grants 1% More Damage per rank (was 0.8%).
-
Arcane Explosion -> Targeted Blast now grants 5% More Damage per Rank (was 4%).
-
Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Debilitation now additional grants 6% More Damage per rank against targets above 80% HP.
-
Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Eruption now grants +1% Double Damage per rank (was +0.8%).
-
Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Blast now grants +30% Weapon Damage (was +50%).
-
Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Empowerment now grants 5% More Damage per rank (was 2%).
-
Frost Strike -> Party Protection now heals 2 random allies (was all allies).
-
Chain Lightning now has 80% Attack Time (was 100%).
-
Chain Lightning now has a base damage penality of -20% per chain (was -30%).
-
Chain Lightning -> Chain Strength now grants -2% Damage Penalty per chain (was -1%).
-
Chain Lightning -> Critical Chain now grants +2% Critical Chance per rank for each potential target (was +1%).
-
Chain Lightning -> Focused Blast now causes Chain Lightning to deal 5% More Damage per rank to the first target hit.
-
Chain Lightning -> Latent Lightning now causes Chain Lightning to deal 3% More Damage per rank against targets affected by Shock.
-
Thunderbolt now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 120%).
-
Thunderbolt now has 80% Attack Time (was 120%).
-
Meteor now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 140%).
-
Meteor now has 100% Attack Time (was 140%).
-
Firestorm now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).
-
Firestorm -> Self Sustain now grants a Cooldown Reduction of 0.4 Seconds per rank (was 1).
-
Firestorm -> Arcane Strength now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Arcane Torrent now deals 150% Weapon Damage (was 200%).
-
Arcane Torrent now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 40).
-
Arcane Torrent -> Self Sustain now grants a Cooldown Reduction of 0.2 Seconds per Rank (was 0.4).
-
Arcane Torrent -> Frost Torrent now grants 8 Seconds of Chill (was 10).
-
Arcane Torrent -> Potent Assault now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Blizzard now deals 200% Weapon Damage (was 250%) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).
-
Stasis now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).
-
Stasis now grants 1% Less Attack Speed per stack (was -1% Attack Speed).
-
Statis -> Strengthened Stasis now grants an additional 0.1% Less Attack Speed per rank (was -0.1% Attack Speed).
-
Stasis -> Press the Advantage now grants 0.1% More Damage per stack (was 0.2%) and lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).
-
Frost Nova now has a Cooldown of 30 Seconds (was 60).
-
Frost Nova -> Freeze Duration has been removed and replaced with Chilblains which causes targets to take More Damage during Stun Immunity.
-
Frost Nova -> Critical Vulnerability now grants -4% Critical Avoidance per rank (was -1%).
-
Frost Nova -> Exposure now causes targets Stunned by Frost Nova to take 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).
Mage Ascendancies:
-
Vizier -> Your Direct Attacks can now Echo onto the primary target.
-
Vizier -> Your Area Attacks now have a 30% chance to Echo (was 50%).
-
Vizier -> Power Generation now grants 1 Power Charge per Skill up to a max of 30 Charges (was 90).
-
Vizier -> Power Generation now grants 20% More Damage (was 30%).
-
Vizier -> Power Boost now grants 150% More Damage (was 50%).
-
Vizier -> Strength in Numbers now grants 10% More Damage (was 15%).
-
Archmage -> Elemental Blast can now only proc once per Skill Cast.
-
Archmage -> Elemental Blast now has a 20% chance to proc (was 10%).
-
Archmage -> Elemental Blast now deals 100% Skill Damage (was 150%).
-
Archmage -> Elemental Overload now grants 10% More Attack Speed (was 10% More Area Damage).
-
Archmage -> Elemental Oculus now grants an additional 10% proc chance (was 5%).
-
Battlemage -> Energy Bulwark now grants 20% More Barrier (was 25%).
-
Battlemage -> Divine Regeneration now grants a -25% Healing Effectiveness penalty.
Factions Skills:
- Druidic Potency now grants +10% Flask Effect (was +15%).
- Druidic Restoration now grants +10% Healing Effectiveness (was 20%).
- Nature's Blessing now grants +15% Healing Effectiveness (was 30%).
- Nature's Blessing now grants 1% of Max HP per Second (was 2%).
- Nature's Blessing -> Nature's Strength now grants 8% More Damage (was 10%).
- Nature's Blessing -> Nature's Agility now grants 8% More Attack Speed (was 10%).
- Explosive Power now deals 25% Weapon Damage per stack (was 50%).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Faction dungeons were not correctly showing as Completed.
- Fixed a bug where the Bulk Scrap option would not work correctly when used on Gem in the Gem Storage.
- Fixed a bug where Ascendancy Relics would not display their bonus effect in the Glossary.
- Fixed a bug where Thunderbolt – Invigorate could not reduce the Cooldown of Faction Skills.
- Fixed a bug where Sunder – Sweeping Blow would not grant the "Area" damage tag at Rank 5.
- Fixed a bug where Armour reduction effects were not correctly reducing the Armour Percentage value for Monsters and were instead reducing the total Armour Rating.
- Fixed a bug where the Death Log would show negative Health Regen instead of Health Degen.
- Fixed a bug where the Lightning Conductor buff from Conduction Plate would not lose duration.
- Fixed a bug where the Patient Strike, Counter, Reckoning and Unsteady Ground passives were only granting More Damage to the next hit rather than the next Attack.
- Fixed a bug where Blade Dance and Bone Barrage would hit all targets instead of just 1.
- Fixed a bug where the Imbue Item craft would sometimes show the wrong confirmation message.
- Fixed a bug where Heart of the Abyss could not roll the Censure Enchant.
- Fixed a bug where Frost Strike would not work correctly after an ally had died.
- Fixed a bug where a character could be marked as dead while still alive.
- Fixed a performance issue with the Warden Relic.
- Fixed a Defence calculation bug with Block Chance.
- The Fortress upgrade should now correctly unlock after upgrading the Castle to Rank 3 if an Agony Boss has already been defeated.
- Gem Glossary pages no longer show the Item Level slider.
- Relic Glossary pages now correctly show the Always Auto Scrap toggle.
- Character Sheet Skill damage now correctly updates when removing or adding the Censure Enchant.
- Added additional fail safes to prevent Save Data corruption.
- Miscellaneous text fixes.
Changed files in this update