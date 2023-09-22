Lootun 0.9 Raids Update

The 0.9 Raids Update is now live! This update features extremely challenging 6 character endgame missions, upgradable Unique Items, dozens of new Divine Items, and plenty of quality of life and balance improvements! Please find the full update notes below:

Quickslash now has an Attack Time of 90% (was 100%).

Quickslash -> Recurrence now grants a 4% chance per rank to hit 1 additional time (was 2%).

Quickslash -> Execute now instantly kills non boss targets below 20% HP (was 15%).

Quickslash -> Bloodlust is now granted when a Monster is slain.

Cleave now has an Attack Time of 90% (was 100%).

Cleave -> Lethal Blows now grants +1% Double Damage per rank (was +0.8%).

Cleave -> Chilling Blow now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Cleave -> Frenzy now grants +3% Weapon Damage per rank (was +4%).

Rend now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 120%).

Rend -> First Blood now grants its Damage bonus the first time a target is hit.

Rend -> Haemorrhage now grants 1% More Damage per Bleed stack up to a max of 4 stacks per rank (was 0.2% More Damage per rank).

Rend -> Increased Duration now grants +3% Weapon Damage per rank (was +6%).

Taunting Blow -> Shared Protection now grants Barrier to 2 random allies (was all allies).

Slam now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 140%).

Slam now has 100% Attack Time (was 140%).

Slam -> Overwhelm now additionally grants 6% More Damage per rank against targets below 30% HP.

Fire Arrow now has 100% Attack Time (was 120%).

Fire Arrow -> Exploit now additionally grants 6% More Damage per rank to targets above 80% HP.

Fire Arrow -> Burning Arrow now grants 20% chance per rank to Ignite the target for 15% Weapon Damage.

Armour Break now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).

Armour Break -> Precaution now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Armour Break -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Fracture that increases the intensity of the Armour Reduction effect.

Armour Break -> Thunderstorm now additionally reduces the Weapon Damage of Armour Break by 50%.

Earthquake now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).

Earthquake -> Unsteady Ground now causes your next Attack to deal More Damage instead of your next Default Attack.

Earthquake -> Unsteady Ground now grants 20% More Damage per rank (was 10%).

Earthquake -> Hotspot now grants 25% Weapon Damage per rank (was 30%).

Earthquake -> Aftershock now grants a 4% chance to strike an additional time (was 2%).

Earthquake -> Critical Prowess now grants +15% Critical Damage (was +10%) per rank for 8 Seconds (was 10).

Dragons Roar now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).

Dragons Roar now grants 15% More Damage (was 25%).

Dragons Roar -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Furious Roar which grants an additional More Damage bonus.

Dragons Roar -> Faster Attacks now grants 1% More Attack Speed per rank (was +2% Attack Speed).

Ground Slam now has a Cooldown of 30 Seconds (was 60).

Ground Slam -> Rupture now reduces Stunned targets Armour by 20% per rank (was 10%).

Ground Slam -> Stun Duration has been removed and replaced with Upper Hand which causes targets Stunned by Ground Slam to take More Damage.

Ground Slam -> Tactical Advantage now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Ground Slam -> Fatal Advantage now reduces the Cooldown of a random active skill instead of only Ground Slam.

Ground Slam -> Fatal Advantage now has a Cooldown reduction of 0.5 Seconds per rank (was 1 Second).

Imposing Cry now has lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 15 Seconds (was 40).

Imposing Cry -> Unnerve now grants each target 2% Less Attack Speed (was -2% Attack Speed).

Imposing Cry -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Exposure which reduces the targets Armour.

Imposing Cry -> Valor now grants 0.4% of Max HP when hit (was 0.2%).

Defensive Stance now has a duration of 8 Seconds (was 5) and a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).

Defensive Stance no longer grants a damage penality.

Defensive Stance -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Recovery which restores the casters Max HP.

Defensive Stance -> Impenetrable now grants 6% Less Area Damage Taken per rank (was 4%).

Defensive Stance -> Frigid Block now has a 20% chance to Chill attackers (was 10%) for 5 Seconds (was 10).