Ember the Werefox Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Alpha v 0.1.1.3 Hotfix

This version addresses a few small issues, the most notable one being a bug that could cause the UI to disappear and the mouse cursor to shrink to the smallest possible size.

Here's the list of changes:

  • (BUG) fixed a bug that would cause the UI to disappear and the cursor to shrink when minimizing/tabbing out of the game when Fullscreen
  • (BUG) fixed small graphical glitch when ember interacts with the Plushie

Thanks! Let us know if you find any other issues!
