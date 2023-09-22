Alpha v 0.1.1.3 Hotfix

This version addresses a few small issues, the most notable one being a bug that could cause the UI to disappear and the mouse cursor to shrink to the smallest possible size.
Here's the list of changes:
- (BUG) fixed a bug that would cause the UI to disappear and the cursor to shrink when minimizing/tabbing out of the game when Fullscreen
- (BUG) fixed small graphical glitch when ember interacts with the Plushie
Thanks! Let us know if you find any other issues!
