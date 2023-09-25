Calm Your Mind and Explore: Tea — “A Journey of Serenity”

Hello, Universe Architects!

There’s been a lot of hustle and bustle in our past few updates. It’s now time to settle down with a nice cup of tea. Get ready to Explore: Tea — A Journey of Serenity!

From ancient rituals to modern teahouses, the allure of tea transcends time and borders. Discover how a simple leaf transformed societies, sparked revolutions, and calmed souls. Will you steep yourself in the traditions of the past or brew a new understanding for the future?

Spill the Tea About Tea

Did you know that tea leaves need to be dehydrated after harvesting to avoid rot? How about modern tea farming being revolutionized by AI? There’s much more to tea than meets the eye.

Sip through 9 new generators and 60 trait nodes as you discover the wonders of tea.

Redeem a burst of currency with the new Teapot Quantum Charge.

Follow tea’s journey from the first budding leaves to its current cultural effects… and watch the tree unfold.

A Chill in the Air

Summer has passed and the weather is turning brisk. What better way to warm up than with a piping hot cup of tea straight from the teapot?

Tap the teapot in a simplified 3D Garden while earning two new types of currency: Tea Leaves and Tea Cups.

Release clouds of steam from the teapot with each tap.



While the teapot won’t be changing forms after each generator unlock, we’re excited for the return of Explore Event 3D gardens in A Journey of Serenity! In our previous limited-time event we tested the lack of garden to boost our efficiency in releasing Explore Events, but after taking player feedback into consideration, we’re bringing them back in a paired down format.

Cozy Rewards

Three new Explore Event badges are available for collection! Gather them all for a 3% total Main Simulation progression boost.

Sample all the perks each badge has to offer, including Harvested Serenity, Tea Of Life, and a new badge that may be hard to believe.

A Journey of Serenity Logit Prize is available to purchase! See the fruits of your labor blossom in the Beyond garden.

Help Us Research the Research Race!

Have you joined the Neural Network yet? If so, we’d appreciate your feedback on this feature.

The leaderboard has received another hefty update in the form of the Research Race, allowing you to compete with fellow Universe Architects for a chance to win Logits.

Compete with up to 20 other select researchers for the fastest play-through of any Explore Event! Track everyone’s progress as you purchase new nodes on the event tree.

Be in the top five to win Logits:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1st Place[/th]

[th]2nd Place[/th]

[th]3rd Place[/th]

[th]4th Place[/th]

[th]5th Place[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]25 Logits[/td]

[td]10 Logits[/td]

[td]10 Logits[/td]

[td]5 Logits[/td]

[td]5 Logits[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]* Customize your Neural Network profile with new icons available in the Logit Store, as well as new options for border and background designs!

*NOTE: The Neural Network is only available if you have unlocked its respective node in the Reality Engine. This feature is still undergoing development and is subject to substantial changes in the future. This is just the first stage of the Research Race, so we look forward to hearing your feedback in order to better improve this feature!

The premiere of Explore: Tea — A Journey of Serenity will be available to all players on Wednesday, September 27 at 11AM EDT!

If you’re a member of the Cell To Singularity Discord, join us for a special Let’s Play AMA of Explore: Tea — A Journey of Serenity on Wednesday, September 27 @ 11AM EDT!

We hope this new Explore Event brings you some peace of mind as we contain our excitement for upcoming releases. The Civilization: Stone Age and Beyond E20 updates are preparing for simulation, so look forward to even more new content for you and Semblance to discover next month.

As always we can’t wait to read your feedback, and remember to stay cellular!