- The distillery is now available at reputation level 11.
- We've fixed several bugs related to colliders found in the quarry map.
- We've fixed a bug that caused the keg behind the bar to get placed in the wrong position.
- We've fixed a bug that caused the bar to block the wrong squares.
- Now you can't add drinks to the drinks table if you are playing alone and have no employees on staff.
- We've fixed a bug that caused the save panel not to appear when starting a new day.
- Fixed some visual bugs in the calendar panel.
- We fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to freeze when trying to pour a drink from a keg.
- Tables can now be cleaned without there being a minimum level of dirt on them.
- We've fixed a bug that caused drinks to appear in the filtered objects of the bar menu.
- Fixed a bug that caused information about the contents of aging barrels to appear on top of other objects.
- Fixed some text errors.
- Translations have been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 22 September 2023
Patch v0.6.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update