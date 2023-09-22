 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 22 September 2023

Patch v0.6.1.1

Patch v0.6.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The distillery is now available at reputation level 11.
  • We've fixed several bugs related to colliders found in the quarry map.
  • We've fixed a bug that caused the keg behind the bar to get placed in the wrong position.
  • We've fixed a bug that caused the bar to block the wrong squares.
  • Now you can't add drinks to the drinks table if you are playing alone and have no employees on staff.
  • We've fixed a bug that caused the save panel not to appear when starting a new day.
  • Fixed some visual bugs in the calendar panel.
  • We fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to freeze when trying to pour a drink from a keg.
  • Tables can now be cleaned without there being a minimum level of dirt on them.
  • We've fixed a bug that caused drinks to appear in the filtered objects of the bar menu.
  • Fixed a bug that caused information about the contents of aging barrels to appear on top of other objects.
  • Fixed some text errors.
  • Translations have been updated.

