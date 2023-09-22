 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 22 September 2023

Windows Build 587 - Sidewinder Spin Update

  • Sidewinder Spin now has subtle volumetrics in the lower half of the level.
  • Sidewinder Spin has interactive rocks and wood beams close to the finish line.
  • Sidewinder Spin has resized and more plentiful foliage.

