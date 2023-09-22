- Sidewinder Spin now has subtle volumetrics in the lower half of the level.
- Sidewinder Spin has interactive rocks and wood beams close to the finish line.
- Sidewinder Spin has resized and more plentiful foliage.
MotorCubs RC update for 22 September 2023
Windows Build 587 - Sidewinder Spin Update
Patchnotes
Changed files in this update