Tactical Assault VR v0.6.75

Additions:

• Added buttstock door breaching to Pump Action Shotgun

• Added SPAS shotgun to shoulder utilities (no buttstock, no extra ammo, 8 shells only)

• Added PSL Sniper Rifle (model by TastyTony)

• Added Door Knocker breaching ram to Shoulder Utilities

• Added Competition Timer to utilities. Choose between a 5 or 10-second countdown.

• Added Tinted Goggles

• Multiplayer Sandbox (beta) to Coop. Works similarly to the Room Randomizer but with more Targets!

Fixes:

• Fixed MK12 ejected bullet rotation

• Fixed enemies seeing through door cracks in Room Randomizer

• Fixed M40 Rifle not being destroyed after the player is killed

• Fixed PvP team radios crossing over when switching over to defending team

• Fixed Room Randomizer not showing up as selected map in the lobby

Changes:

• (Quest2) Oculus Username now set as player username. Quest 2 users cannot set a custom username. This will be used for future player reporting on stand-alone Quest headsets.

• Cooked grenades no longer get destroyed when the player dies. They will explode normally.

• Refined Avatar Animations and transitions

• Prone crawling animation when moving forward and back

• Changed enemies being alerted by bullets from a far distance. Bullets will only alert enemies from a max distance of 7 meters unobstructed.

• Room Randomizer Enemies will not fire if their weapon is stuck within a wall

• Changed the Enemy's movement speed in Room Randomizer. Enemies move at a slower speed when searching for the player.

• (PvP) Players can now hit, injure, and kill each other with the sledgehammer, door knocker, bottom of the shield, and buttstocks. Yes...sledgehammer, Door Knocker and knife fights just got real.

• Increased enemy accuracy

• Added Enemy Ai scanning state. After taking cover, the enemy will look around for a few seconds before moving and searching for the player.

• Changed how cosmetic (3d model) NVG is selected. NVG cosmetics are only visible by selecting a helmet (Avatar Customization Menu > Headwear selection) with night vision attached (Dual or Quad). NVG cosmetic will only appear (for all headwear selections) when the player turns on their Night Vision. ex. Choosing a hat will not show NVG unless it is turned on.

• Multiplayer weapons are now properly attached to the Network Avatar's hands. No more jittery weapon movement when players move around. (Improved helmet cam footage for other players).

Improvements:

• Improvements to the Bipod system

• Improved Door animation response when enemies pass through doors

• Improved grenade explosion hit detection to prevent raycasts from bleeding through walls (typically killing hostages in other rooms).

• Improvements to Shotgun Pumping Action

• Improvements to 2-handed primary weapon hold