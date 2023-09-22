Tactical Assault VR v0.6.75
Additions:
• Added buttstock door breaching to Pump Action Shotgun
• Added SPAS shotgun to shoulder utilities (no buttstock, no extra ammo, 8 shells only)
• Added PSL Sniper Rifle (model by TastyTony)
• Added Door Knocker breaching ram to Shoulder Utilities
• Added Competition Timer to utilities. Choose between a 5 or 10-second countdown.
• Added Tinted Goggles
• Multiplayer Sandbox (beta) to Coop. Works similarly to the Room Randomizer but with more Targets!
Fixes:
• Fixed MK12 ejected bullet rotation
• Fixed enemies seeing through door cracks in Room Randomizer
• Fixed M40 Rifle not being destroyed after the player is killed
• Fixed PvP team radios crossing over when switching over to defending team
• Fixed Room Randomizer not showing up as selected map in the lobby
Changes:
• (Quest2) Oculus Username now set as player username. Quest 2 users cannot set a custom username. This will be used for future player reporting on stand-alone Quest headsets.
• Cooked grenades no longer get destroyed when the player dies. They will explode normally.
• Refined Avatar Animations and transitions
• Prone crawling animation when moving forward and back
• Changed enemies being alerted by bullets from a far distance. Bullets will only alert enemies from a max distance of 7 meters unobstructed.
• Room Randomizer Enemies will not fire if their weapon is stuck within a wall
• Changed the Enemy's movement speed in Room Randomizer. Enemies move at a slower speed when searching for the player.
• (PvP) Players can now hit, injure, and kill each other with the sledgehammer, door knocker, bottom of the shield, and buttstocks. Yes...sledgehammer, Door Knocker and knife fights just got real.
• Increased enemy accuracy
• Added Enemy Ai scanning state. After taking cover, the enemy will look around for a few seconds before moving and searching for the player.
• Changed how cosmetic (3d model) NVG is selected. NVG cosmetics are only visible by selecting a helmet (Avatar Customization Menu > Headwear selection) with night vision attached (Dual or Quad). NVG cosmetic will only appear (for all headwear selections) when the player turns on their Night Vision. ex. Choosing a hat will not show NVG unless it is turned on.
• Multiplayer weapons are now properly attached to the Network Avatar's hands. No more jittery weapon movement when players move around. (Improved helmet cam footage for other players).
Improvements:
• Improvements to the Bipod system
• Improved Door animation response when enemies pass through doors
• Improved grenade explosion hit detection to prevent raycasts from bleeding through walls (typically killing hostages in other rooms).
• Improvements to Shotgun Pumping Action
• Improvements to 2-handed primary weapon hold
Changed files in this update