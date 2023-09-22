 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 22 September 2023

Update Notes 22nd of September 2023

22 September 2023

[Game]

  • Fixed various game crash related issues

[Client]

  • Removed outdated code from loadout menu which could potentially cause issues for some players
  • Possibly fixed HUD flag scale issues on certain resolutions

[Server]

  • 32 Bit is no longer supported

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixed new ribbons were not showing up in personal screen
  • Fixed "Vietnam Service Medal" ribbon was awarded over and over again

[Weapons]

  • SVD Sniper Rifle updated model and textures

New grenades and changes

  • M26 Frag Grenade (new version - low damage, high radius)
  • MK3A2 High Explosive (old grenade version - high damage, low radius)
  • ChiCom Frag Grenade (new version - low damage, high radius)
  • ChiCom High Explosive (former smoke grenade model - high damage, low radius)

New smoke grenade

  • RDG-1 Smoke Grenade

