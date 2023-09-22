Update Notes 22nd of September 2023

[Game]
- Fixed various game crash related issues
[Client]
- Removed outdated code from loadout menu which could potentially cause issues for some players
- Possibly fixed HUD flag scale issues on certain resolutions
[Server]
- 32 Bit is no longer supported
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixed new ribbons were not showing up in personal screen
- Fixed "Vietnam Service Medal" ribbon was awarded over and over again
[Weapons]
- SVD Sniper Rifle updated model and textures
New grenades and changes
- M26 Frag Grenade (new version - low damage, high radius)
- MK3A2 High Explosive (old grenade version - high damage, low radius)
- ChiCom Frag Grenade (new version - low damage, high radius)
- ChiCom High Explosive (former smoke grenade model - high damage, low radius)
New smoke grenade
- RDG-1 Smoke Grenade
Changed files in this update