VPet update for 22 September 2023

New saving system and new body touching animation and many other updates and fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Support for publicly added interfaces
New game save system Stats and game data will be backed up along with the archive, so you won't lose stats afterward (eg: achievement won't change).
Provide error message for code error reporting

Fixes

Some weird and rare bug fixes
Limit maximum and minimum startup locations
Fix bug where VPet exit position was out of range causing it not to show by YukkuriC
Fix bug with invalid constraints
Fix Traditional Chinese Language by DragonTaki
Fixed backup function deleting wrong latest archive by DragonTaki

Animations

Sad dancing animation
New body touching animation

The new archiving system is almost complete, there is still a function to save sequentially instead of repeatedly writing to Save.lps
I could've finished it in one night, but I'm worried about bugs, so I'll postpone the update for a few days.

Recently I got colitis and went to the hospital, so the free dlc P-Cat may not be released on time this month, I'm sorry about that

For more information, please visit https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main

Changed files in this update

