Updates and Bug Fixes - Sept 22, 2023

Hello, wonderful people!

Excellent news: Our first patch is here, ready to patch up a few of the bugs and glitches you may have been experiencing. Thank you for being patient and understanding!

Here are the big changes:

Drawing from the discard pile with an empty discard pile no longer softlocks your game 🙏🎉🙏🎉🙏🎉

Reduced delay between button press and using hoe/scythe/watering can (for speedrun farming% players, obv)

We capped your energy at 99 (sorry if this breaks your OP strats)

Ossono finally learned to count, so her quest now only completes when selling the correct amount of stones

Tobin finally learned to count, so his sell prices are now consistent with what it says in the fish's description

Holo Spirits will now STAY HOLO when moving them around in the Spirit Barn. Turns out they were just having an identity crisis, sorry

Gifting divided stacks will no longer make the UI invisible

We fixed a bug with Dusty and Lookachoo where their abilities weren't working! The card energy cost now refreshes correctly

We're still working on bigger bugs & changes for future patches, but we hope this patch improves your experience! Thank you all so much for your bug reports and suggestions, keep 'em coming (but also please be patient because we're just a lil team trying our best OK)

~ Kate, community manager and SQUISHER OF BUGS