 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Muse Dash update for 28 September 2023

Hatsune Miku Collab Updated!

Share · View all patches · Build 12259019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hatsune Miku collab DLC [Miku in Museland] is available! Unlocking this DLC grants you 10 collab songs, 1 brand-new title screen, 4 illustrations, and the collab-themed Fever BG (ゝ∀･)☆
  • The new character [Virtual Singer Hatsune Miku] (CV: Saki Fujita) comes on stage and can be unlocked with the collab DLC! When facing the challenger Megurine Luka at the other end of the stage, don't miss a beat. You are the decisive key in this contest~
  • A collab illustration can be obtained by logging-in from Sept 28 to Oct 6 and will be added to the levelling-up bonus later!
  • 1 congratulatory illustration to celebrate 500,000 followers on Muse Dash's official bilibili account is now added to the levelling-up bonus. MC Buro has challenged you to a freestyle battle~
  • Collab songs or Muse Dash songs? 10 new songs for [MD Plus Project]. [Is there no way I'm defeated by OTOGE-BOSS-KYOKU-CHAN is strongly provoking????? - t+pazolite & Nanahira] and [SyZyGy - Apo11o program × Amamiya Kokoro、Eli Conifer、Ratna Petit（NIJISANJI）] are added with the hidden sheet. Press the difficult button frankly to unlock! You can never tell whether it's heaven or hell before you try ^^

Changed files in this update

Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
  • Loading history…
Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link