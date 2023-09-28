- Hatsune Miku collab DLC [Miku in Museland] is available! Unlocking this DLC grants you 10 collab songs, 1 brand-new title screen, 4 illustrations, and the collab-themed Fever BG (ゝ∀･)☆
- The new character [Virtual Singer Hatsune Miku] (CV: Saki Fujita) comes on stage and can be unlocked with the collab DLC! When facing the challenger Megurine Luka at the other end of the stage, don't miss a beat. You are the decisive key in this contest~
- A collab illustration can be obtained by logging-in from Sept 28 to Oct 6 and will be added to the levelling-up bonus later!
- 1 congratulatory illustration to celebrate 500,000 followers on Muse Dash's official bilibili account is now added to the levelling-up bonus. MC Buro has challenged you to a freestyle battle~
- Collab songs or Muse Dash songs? 10 new songs for [MD Plus Project]. [Is there no way I'm defeated by OTOGE-BOSS-KYOKU-CHAN is strongly provoking????? - t+pazolite & Nanahira] and [SyZyGy - Apo11o program × Amamiya Kokoro、Eli Conifer、Ratna Petit（NIJISANJI）] are added with the hidden sheet. Press the difficult button frankly to unlock! You can never tell whether it's heaven or hell before you try ^^
Muse Dash update for 28 September 2023
Hatsune Miku Collab Updated!
