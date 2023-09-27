 Skip to content

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak update for 27 September 2023

Patch 1.4.3

Patch 1.4.3

Build 12258922

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is available today for all Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak players. The 1.4.3 Update makes further progress on our commitment to improve online stability for multiplayer matchmaking by addressing several outstanding bugs. This update should download automatically; if you’re having trouble, try restarting your Steam client.

  • Fixed a bug where joining directly or accepting an invite to an automatch lobby would break the lobby

  • Fixed a bug where accepting an invite would not transition players into an automatch lobby

  • Fixed a bug where players would sometimes be placed in a solo lobby while transitioning between automatch lobbies

  • Fixed a bug where players would sometimes be entered into a 1vs1 match when searching for a 3vs3 automatch

  • Fixed a bug where the Epic Sign-in checkbox would not stay ticked when clicked

  • Fixed a bug where public lobbies would sometimes not be visible to players

  • Fixed a bug where a player outside of the game would not be placed into a lobby after receiving an invite

  • Fixed a bug where players would be removed from a lobby after some time

Changed files in this update

Homeworld : Deserts Of Kharak Main Depot 281611
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak win32 Depot 281612
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak win64 Depot 281613
