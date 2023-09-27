Patch 1.4.3

A new update is available today for all Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak players. The 1.4.3 Update makes further progress on our commitment to improve online stability for multiplayer matchmaking by addressing several outstanding bugs. This update should download automatically; if you’re having trouble, try restarting your Steam client.

Fixed a bug where joining directly or accepting an invite to an automatch lobby would break the lobby

Fixed a bug where accepting an invite would not transition players into an automatch lobby

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes be placed in a solo lobby while transitioning between automatch lobbies

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes be entered into a 1vs1 match when searching for a 3vs3 automatch

Fixed a bug where the Epic Sign-in checkbox would not stay ticked when clicked

Fixed a bug where public lobbies would sometimes not be visible to players

Fixed a bug where a player outside of the game would not be placed into a lobby after receiving an invite