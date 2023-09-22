Carte Tycoon: San Rafaela - Available Now (+ Balance Patch!)

Cartel Tycoon: San Rafaela is out! Get the DLC to explore and conquer a new map, experience a new campaign, earn exclusive rewards, and meet new characters! ːcartel_loveː
Cartel Tycoon is 55% off!
Balance Update (for all owners of Cartel Tycoon)
Updates & Changes
- Optimization: Drastically reduced the number of places where a game could freeze or lag and further improved performance in the end game.
- Two new Enemy Gang Leaders!
- Added Laundering Modes to all Laundering Buildings and increased their output after the playtest.
- Removed notifications about overflowing buildings from the log.
- Added subtitles to the Tutorial Intro Cinematic.
- Close hints by clicking them with the Right Mouse Button.
- Added ability to transport Weapons to combat encounters using Transport Companies.
- Added Hotel to the Research Tree, removed Hotel building limit, and improved bonuses after the playtest.
Balance
- Lowered the price of the Hotels.
- Lowered the duration of Combat Encounters in Cities.
- Lowered the Terror gain of overflowing buildings.
- Increased the storage capacity for weapons in Cities.
- The amount of Terror generated by moving illegal products through Cities now depends on a product.
- Increased the duration of Weapons in Combat Encounters by 2x.
- Lowered the resupply time for new Weapons in the Military Base, Area Depot, and Guerrillas.
- Increased the amount of Weapons players can get from the Military Base, Area Depot, and Guerrillas.
- Increased the amount of places the Aerodrome can be built at. Increased the price of Aerodrome II and III.
Visual & UI
- Improved Soil Quality visuals.
- Added ‘Downloadable Content’ menu for easier access to DLCs in-game.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Government Forces could attack Enemy Gangs instead of the Cartel during quests that require a government forces combat encounter.
- Fixed: Players could talk to Enemy Gang Leaders during a combat encounter in Cities (they should be too busy with shooting).
- Fixed: During an Enemy Gang encounter with the US Army, Expiring Events from this Gang could appear (they should be too busy with shooting).
- Fixed: The ‘Bane of Bandits’ Ability appeared active outside of a Combat Encounter.
- Fixed: A dialogue with an Enemy Gang leader could trigger if they’re attacked by the government forces.
- Fixed: In the ‘That Sinking Feeling’ campaign, a product type is missing in one of the quest descriptions.
- Fixed: Located the missing ‘S' letter for one of the Gang Leader dialogues. She’s safe at home now, thank you, Zaimine.
- Fixed: Players could potentially get access to transforming tools for some UI elements. Not anymore!
Known Issues
- Camila Cervantes (Earliest Access reward) can't be selected as a Starting Capo for a new save.
- San Rafaela: Some Quest descriptions have mentions of the Republic of De Ojeda regions. Quests can still be completed.
- San Rafaela: Cars can go sicko mode on some of the roads.
- San Rafaela: Several localization and text issues.
- The soil quality remains on the screen after leaving the ‘Soil Quality’ Mode in some instances.
- Global Goals cinematics are not playing on some Steam Decks.
