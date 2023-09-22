Introducing Deceit 2 Demo Mode!

Alongside the updates and fixes today, we have been listening to feedback from our friends in the community who want to invite their friends to play Deceit 2. We are excited to announce that Deceit 2 will have a playable (and experimental!) demo, starting today!
Dip Your Toes into the Shadows: Introducing Deceit 2's Demo Mode!
Curious about the treacherous corridors and heart-pounding moments in Deceit 2? We're excited to announce the release of our demo mode on Steam, allowing players to get a taste of the deception, risk, and strategy that lie within our game - all for free.
If you're keen to try out matchmaking, you'll need an invitation from someone who owns the full version of the game.
There are a few limitations in the demo to keep in mind:
- Shop Limitations: Demo users won't be able to purchase items, mutations, Shillings, or cosmetics.
- Accolades: As we prepare for the introduction of Accolades, it's worth noting that progression in this area is exclusive to the full game.
The demo provides both newcomers and those familiar with Deceit 2 an opportunity to see the latest updates and improvements we've made. If you enjoy the demo and want to dive deeper, the full game is waiting for you.
Ready to give it a try? We hope you enjoy the experience, and as always, we appreciate your feedback.
In other news, we’re continuing to work on optimisation, fixing bugs and balancing the game, listening to your feedback and suggestions. Below are today’s patch notes.
- Further optimisation to several assets within the Millhaven Asylum.
- Resolved issues with some Introduction Cinematics being less performant than others, and optimised them all further.
- Improved lighting in both the Introduction Cinematic and the Main Menu.
- Tweaked Hans' main menu animation to prevent shoulder clipping.
- Added an extra layer to the Infected music for the start of the Enraged period.
- Improved the grenade and flare animations.
- The Motion Sensor now self-destructs post-activation. We’ve also fixed it not being damageable, allowing the Infected to clear them out before activating the Weak Point.
- Temporarily disabled the local Game Master voice over; for now, it's only audible through the tannoy system.
- Players no longer have their identity revealed when pinged whilst under the effect of the ‘Paranormal’ Mutation.
- The Handcuffs and Ball & Chain will now be removed once you’re grabbed by a Terror.
- Resolved unintended areas being accessible in the Millhaven Asylum. Please continue to report these in Discord!
- Defaulted to a shorter introduction video.
- [FIXED] The 'Swagged out' Steam achievement isn’t obtainable.
- [FIXED] The ‘Extermination’, 'Shame on me', 'Shame on you', and 'Fool me once' Steam achievements aren’t progressing correctly.
- [FIXED] The Infected’s In-Between music doesn’t start as intended.
- [FIXED] Incorrect crouch animation with the Hammer of Mending.
- [FIXED] The Guardian receives a UI prompt to protect a player that they’ve already protected.
- [FIXED] Players don’t receive Favour in games where they aren’t killed but don’t win.
- [FIXED] The Cockroaches near the Generator can sometimes be unkillable. Go squash it!
Changed files in this update