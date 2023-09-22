Introducing Deceit 2 Demo Mode!



Alongside the updates and fixes today, we have been listening to feedback from our friends in the community who want to invite their friends to play Deceit 2. We are excited to announce that Deceit 2 will have a playable (and experimental!) demo, starting today!

Dip Your Toes into the Shadows: Introducing Deceit 2's Demo Mode!

Curious about the treacherous corridors and heart-pounding moments in Deceit 2? We're excited to announce the release of our demo mode on Steam, allowing players to get a taste of the deception, risk, and strategy that lie within our game - all for free.

If you're keen to try out matchmaking, you'll need an invitation from someone who owns the full version of the game.

There are a few limitations in the demo to keep in mind:

Shop Limitations : Demo users won't be able to purchase items, mutations, Shillings, or cosmetics.

: Demo users won't be able to purchase items, mutations, Shillings, or cosmetics. Accolades: As we prepare for the introduction of Accolades, it's worth noting that progression in this area is exclusive to the full game.

The demo provides both newcomers and those familiar with Deceit 2 an opportunity to see the latest updates and improvements we've made. If you enjoy the demo and want to dive deeper, the full game is waiting for you.

Ready to give it a try? We hope you enjoy the experience, and as always, we appreciate your feedback.

In other news, we’re continuing to work on optimisation, fixing bugs and balancing the game, listening to your feedback and suggestions. Below are today’s patch notes.