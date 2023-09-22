 Skip to content

Shrink Assault update for 22 September 2023

Leaderboard Fix!

Build 12258812

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the Steam Leaderboard system and optimized it, should be accurately updating the leaderboard now :D

