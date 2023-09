When player wakes up after passing out during a fight, it will recover its regular color.

Contaminated fishes are now easier to spot in the forest! In the forest pond, that is.

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us! Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

The Blue Oak Bridge Team💙