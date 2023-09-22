 Skip to content

RUSH: RUN UP SUPER HIGH update for 22 September 2023

1.1.2: Bug Fixes & Polishing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Rushers!

Additions:

  • Show a red colored text of how much time penalty was applied when using a checkpoint
  • Camera is centered after a checkpoint usage
  • During checkpoint mode camera has another state that will help with the visibility
  • Auto-follow up to 5 players when connecting to the server
  • Display how many players are on the server

Changes:

  • Remove colliders from checkpoints
  • Improve the character optimization
  • Increase the detail draw distance
  • Decreased the time penalty multiplier for checkpoints
  • Track by default 5 closest players when entering the server
  • Increase game volume by 50%
  • Sprint cancels the previously activated walk

Fixes

  • Improve connection from different locations in the world
  • Fixed crashes during the game
  • Fix jittery camera movement on low fps
  • Fixed the strafe animations that looked weird
  • Fixed some UI issues when changing settings

