1.1.2: Bug Fixes & Polishing

Hello Rushers!
Additions:
- Show a red colored text of how much time penalty was applied when using a checkpoint
- Camera is centered after a checkpoint usage
- During checkpoint mode camera has another state that will help with the visibility
- Auto-follow up to 5 players when connecting to the server
- Display how many players are on the server
Changes:
- Remove colliders from checkpoints
- Improve the character optimization
- Increase the detail draw distance
- Decreased the time penalty multiplier for checkpoints
- Track by default 5 closest players when entering the server
- Increase game volume by 50%
- Sprint cancels the previously activated walk
Fixes
- Improve connection from different locations in the world
- Fixed crashes during the game
- Fix jittery camera movement on low fps
- Fixed the strafe animations that looked weird
- Fixed some UI issues when changing settings
