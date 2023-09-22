Patch Notes v0.1.1

Minor bug fixes; big thanks to everyone who sent in bug reports! :)
- Fixed issue with card target type plaque that was causing Illusion Swap to improperly display as 'Target Enemy'.
- Fixed feedback box to properly wrap text.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Minor bug fixes; big thanks to everyone who sent in bug reports! :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update