Slime Alchemist update for 22 September 2023

Patch Notes v0.1.1

Patch Notes v0.1.1 · Build 12258579

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor bug fixes; big thanks to everyone who sent in bug reports! :)

  • Fixed issue with card target type plaque that was causing Illusion Swap to improperly display as 'Target Enemy'.
  • Fixed feedback box to properly wrap text.

Changed files in this update

