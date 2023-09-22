 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swarmcade update for 22 September 2023

Update #5: Stage 2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12258561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fifth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it's a major one. Yes, as promised, Stage 2 has arrived!

The map is called Arcadia and is a 30+minute run (to complete all waves and kill the boss). It contains all new enemies, elites and final stage boss. On top of that there are 2 awesome new tracks (composed by Miguelangell960)!

The new stage is a pure love letter to old school arcade gaming (even more so than the first). I hope you enjoy playing it as much as I did making it! And don't be fooled into thinking you've seen the whole level by just the first minutes...

How to unlock Stage 2

To unlock Stage 2, players must survive 5 minutes in Stage 1 (normal). This is not retroactive, so even those of you that have beaten Stage 1 must do this first. Still, this will be extremely easy for anyone with even just a few upgrades and only takes 5 minutes. Stage 2 is a little harder than Stage 1 (even more so on hard difficulty), so it is recommended you have some upgrades under your belt.

Elsewhere in the update, there's a few quality of life tweaks and bug fixes. Full notes follow.

V0.6.0  Patch notes:

  • NEW map added, Arcadia
  • NEW regular enemies added 
  • NEW elites added 
  • NEW boss added 
  • NEW Music tracks added 
  • QOL - Added Master Volume setting to options 
  • QOL - Turned down brightness on some weapons 
  • QOL - Changed some weapon/item icons
  • Tweak - Elite movement improved
  • Tweak - Final Boss fights give slightly longer to prepare before spawning
  • Tweak - Changed Ultimates' chest spawn logic (now rewarded upon elite kills)
  • Balance - Lil Dragons' attack range increased slightly
  • Bug fix - Some instances of hearts drops showing incorrectly 
  • Bug fix - Some incorrect death explosions triggering
  • Bug fix - Some crash instances
  • NEW - 3 Achievements  (requirements):
    -Survive 30 mins in Stage 2 on Normal
    -Survive 30 mins in Stage 2 on Hard (unlock hard mode by completing Stage 2 on Normal)
    -Kill the Stage 2 final boss (any difficulty)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2146491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link