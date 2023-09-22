Update #5: Stage 2 Released!

The fifth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it's a major one. Yes, as promised, Stage 2 has arrived!

The map is called Arcadia and is a 30+minute run (to complete all waves and kill the boss). It contains all new enemies, elites and final stage boss. On top of that there are 2 awesome new tracks (composed by Miguelangell960)!

The new stage is a pure love letter to old school arcade gaming (even more so than the first). I hope you enjoy playing it as much as I did making it! And don't be fooled into thinking you've seen the whole level by just the first minutes...

How to unlock Stage 2

To unlock Stage 2, players must survive 5 minutes in Stage 1 (normal). This is not retroactive, so even those of you that have beaten Stage 1 must do this first. Still, this will be extremely easy for anyone with even just a few upgrades and only takes 5 minutes. Stage 2 is a little harder than Stage 1 (even more so on hard difficulty), so it is recommended you have some upgrades under your belt.

Elsewhere in the update, there's a few quality of life tweaks and bug fixes. Full notes follow.

V0.6.0 Patch notes: