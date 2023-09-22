 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 22 September 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 43

Share · View all patches · Build 12258549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New setting: "Disable Online Player Particles"
  • New setting: "Enable Particle Collisions" (used to be enabled by default, new default is off)
  • Braking whiled soaped now slows your rotation, just like air controls
  • Adjusted simpleboost aesthetic
  • Spectated players are now always visible, even if drawing online players is disabled

