- New setting: "Disable Online Player Particles"
- New setting: "Enable Particle Collisions" (used to be enabled by default, new default is off)
- Braking whiled soaped now slows your rotation, just like air controls
- Adjusted simpleboost aesthetic
- Spectated players are now always visible, even if drawing online players is disabled
Zeepkist update for 22 September 2023
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 43
Patchnotes via Steam Community
