Bugfixes 22-09-2023

New fixes for 22-09-2023:
- Resistance was calculated incorrectly should be fixed now.
- Pressing escape can now close most popups, including deck view.
- Persist card/text view choice in battle
- Previously players were unable to buy the bewitched and Enchanted upgrades (stronger versions of Attuned). This also meant you could only buy 63 of the possible 65 upgrades.
- Last Stand can now be activated when under 50% health instead of under 10 health. Making it useful at higher levels too.
Changed files in this update