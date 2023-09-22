 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demon's Bane update for 22 September 2023

Bugfixes 22-09-2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12258490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New fixes for 22-09-2023:

  • Resistance was calculated incorrectly should be fixed now.
  • Pressing escape can now close most popups, including deck view.
  • Persist card/text view choice in battle
  • Previously players were unable to buy the bewitched and Enchanted upgrades (stronger versions of Attuned). This also meant you could only buy 63 of the possible 65 upgrades.
  • Last Stand can now be activated when under 50% health instead of under 10 health. Making it useful at higher levels too.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2456131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link