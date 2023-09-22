EA SPORTS FC 24 | Pitch Notes - PC Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to a new era of The World’s Game on PC

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 welcomes you to the most true-to-football experience ever created on PC with HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and an enhanced Frostbite™ Engine reinventing how 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ clubs, and 30+ leagues move, play, and look in every match.

Feel closer to the game with these three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism every time you kick off, plus new graphic settings that unlock vivid and optimised visuals on PC.

HyperMotionV

HyperMotionV captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from 180+ pro men’s and women’s matches to ensure movement in-game accurately reflects real-world action on the pitch.

PlayStyles

PlayStyles dimensionalise athletes, interpreting data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player.

Frostbite™ Engine

The enhanced Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Deep Dives

For a deep dive on everything new coming to EA SPORTS FC™ 24 on PC, visit our deep dive articles below.

PC Improvements for EA SPORTS FC™ 24

There are a number of improvements and adjustments coming to PC in EA SPORTS FC™ 24 to address community feedback, with a focus on optimisation and security.

We want to ensure your EA SPORTS FC 24 experience on PC is as smooth and visually impressive as possible. To accomplish this we’ve made the following settings updates to allow for more ways to optimise, according to the unique needs of your PC setup:

Found under “Display Configuration”

Resolution Saved to Display Modes

Seamlessly change display modes by saving a resolution option for each one of Full Screen, Windowed and Windowed Borderless modes

Frame Rate Limits

Additional frame limit options have been added including 90 FPS and 120 FPS

Refresh Rate

Set your preferred Refresh Rate

Vertical Sync

Synchronise the frame rate to the refresh rate

Cutscene Quality

Adjust the quality of cutscenes like replays and referee scenes

Crowd Quality

Customise the quality levels of the crowd

Grass Quality

Customise the quality levels of the grass

Found under “Video Calibration”

User Interface Brightness

Adjust the brightness of the user interface in menus and gameplay

We are committed to ensuring every player has a safe and fair gameplay experience in EA SPORTS FC 24. EA anticheat, which launched last year, helps us protect you from other gamers attempting to leverage exploits or cheats.

Over the last year, we heard the challenges that some of our players have experienced getting into the game, and to date have issued over a dozen updates addressing more than 30 quality and incompatibility issues. To continue this progress, and to ensure you can get into EA SPORTS FC 24 with less friction, Microsoft’s Secure Boot feature will no longer be required for Windows 11 players, matching the user experience for players on Windows 10. While Secure Boot provides important protections against malware, it can be tricky to enable on a small number of Windows 11 PCs.

For more information on EA anticheat, please see this link and to troubleshoot other technical issues with EA anticheat, please visit our EA Help site .

You can visit the EA SPORTS FC Tracker. The EA SPORTS FC Tracker is a platform designed to give our players visibility into some of the areas of focus for the EA SPORTS FC Development team, including some of the more frequently reported community issues currently being worked on. It also serves as an information hub, allowing quick and easy access to key information being shared by the Development team.

How can I report crashing, freezing, or similar issues I’m having on PC?

If you’re experiencing a stability issue on PC, you can visit this thread on Answer HQ to provide us with further information. This information is forwarded to investigation teams to better understand potential stability issues.

