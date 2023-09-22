 Skip to content

Pixelpart update for 22 September 2023

Update: Pixelpart 1.6.2

22 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, I've got a smaller update for you, which focuses on UI improvements and bugfixes!

Tooltips

Sometimes it can be hard to guess what properties of particle emitters, particle types, force fields and colliders actually do. With the new tooltip system, you'll receive helpful tips if you hover over a property's name. Of course, tooltips are localized and available in English, Spanish, German and Simplified Chinese.

Tooltips can also be disabled under File > Preferences....

Other Changes

  • Improved material preview in shader graph editor with two different preview modes
  • Particle distribution property now has different icons for each mode
  • Fix: Crash for some graphics drivers when loading effects
  • Fix: Shader compilation errors in shader graph editor
  • Fix: Issues with file dialogs in shader graph editor

