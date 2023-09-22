Update: Pixelpart 1.6.2

Today, I've got a smaller update for you, which focuses on UI improvements and bugfixes!

Tooltips

Sometimes it can be hard to guess what properties of particle emitters, particle types, force fields and colliders actually do. With the new tooltip system, you'll receive helpful tips if you hover over a property's name. Of course, tooltips are localized and available in English, Spanish, German and Simplified Chinese.

Tooltips can also be disabled under File > Preferences....

Other Changes