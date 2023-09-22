 Skip to content

Cum Clicker update for 22 September 2023

Cum Clicker 1.1 | New cums & more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12258352

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cum Clicker 1.1

  • Added Shrek cum

  • Added wizard cum

  • Added Angel cum

  • Added Frenchman cum

  • Added communist cum

  • Added British guard cum

  • Added Pikachu cum

  • Changed taskbar icon to match with the Cum Clicker logo

  • Buffed pirate > Increased cum per second
    Decreased price

  • Reworked cursor upgrade > Cursor gives +1000 per click on upgrade instead of x2

  • Cum and cum per click have been reset for all players since it was too strong and people would basically have unlimited cum supply

Changed files in this update

