Cum Clicker 1.1 | New cums & more!

Cum Clicker 1.1
-
Added Shrek cum
-
Added wizard cum
-
Added Angel cum
-
Added Frenchman cum
-
Added communist cum
-
Added British guard cum
-
Added Pikachu cum
-
Changed taskbar icon to match with the Cum Clicker logo
-
Buffed pirate > Increased cum per second
Decreased price
-
Reworked cursor upgrade > Cursor gives +1000 per click on upgrade instead of x2
-
Cum and cum per click have been reset for all players since it was too strong and people would basically have unlimited cum supply
