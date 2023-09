Share · View all patches · Build 12258345 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 15:46:31 UTC by Wendy

Added a face and equipment covering animation for the Divemaster as he rolls forward into the water from the boat.

Added an 'are you OK' sign from the instructor after completing a deco stop also.

Made the fish schools and spline fish reset their positions after fast forwarding / skipping a deco stop also.

Cheers