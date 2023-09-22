Version 0.17.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! I hope you are all doing well!

This week's update is a change in how the AI works. I wanted to give the cops the same ability to search and clear buildings that the military have, so I copied over a certain amount of the code so that when a quarantine is happening some of the cops inside the area will move through rooms and search the whole area.

When I put this code in and was testing it I discovered that there have been some critical bugs in the room searching code that I have spent this week dealing with. Before this update the room searchers would get lost in any room where they had to go up stairs to get to the next room and would randomly wander around. This has now been fixed by overhauling how the room searching algorithm works and this means that cops + military are now MUCH better at searching buildings and it should be a noticeable improvement to simulations as now military and cops can reach the infected on higher floors a lot faster.

I've been enjoying watching the cops clear out buildings and it has given the survivors more of a fighting chance against the zombies in the default outbreak settings. I'd love to know what you think of it!

I also fixed a rather large bug that was introduced when the airborne virus update was put out where the simulation was not ending when all the zombies had died. This has now been fixed!

Thanks again and see you in the next update!