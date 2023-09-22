Version 1.29 patch notes

Gameplay
- Shell crusher requirements reduced from (10xStone 15xWood) > (6xStone, 12xWood, 1x Black Pipi)
Bugs
- Removed so enemies don't spawn on top of objects in rooms.
- Bee doesn’t move when dropping from trees
- When using joystick controls, holding button to drag items around inventory took a long time to initiate
- Pressing action on any circle icons in your inventory will navigate into selected page (when using controller)
- Health bar now correctly updates visually when equipping item or eating card that alters HP stats. HP modified through equipping items will now toggle HP bar to show if current hp<max hp
- Character / pet preview animates in players stats page
- Leaving Events through exiting the map instead of talking to the NPC no longer cause screen to be stuck on black
- NPC’s can no longer be pushed around during festivals
Known Issues:
- Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce - please report if you can and know any reproducible steps to do so
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
