Patch 1.2.2 Controller Support

Greetings adventurers!

This September patch improves considerably the controller support, plus several small changes and fixes for Ulminin.

Controller Support

In this patch we have reworked the controller support practically from scratch to make it more fluid and usable in all aspects of the game. Now all game menus are accessible with the controller and the game is 100% playable with it.

In addition, for those who want to play with the keyboard, there is the option to activate keyboard shortcuts. With them, besides being able to cast cards with the numbers keys, you can use the arrow keys to move around the game, as well as "control" and "alt" as confirmation buttons.

Anyway, this is not finished, and we will keep improving it, so we will be taking a look at your opinions, reports, and suggestions for the controller support, so don't hesitate to share with us what you think of it.

Ulminin changes

Added a new pet "Scaraby" that is automatically unlocked with the DLC. With this pet you will have the option that the scarabs appear more often and therefore the possibility to get more resources during the run.

Added 5 new soundtracks for Ulminin combats.

Added a few custom answers for Navalea and Laia in the other Adventure maps (we will be adding some more with successive patches).

Added the option for Laia to heal in the rest events (campsites), like the other Healers.

Increased the HP of the Eternal Cube in the Basthet combat, to make it more difficult to kill it by accident and to be able to keep using it to heal yourself with different methods.

Fixed the events, the fennec enthusiast & the information brokers, who sold fennecs and information a little cheaper than they should have according to the text of the answers.

Fixed an issue where in multiplayer, players without the Ulminin DLC could not buy the DLC specific items in the Ulminin shops.

Other Changes

Wilbur's innate trait renamed Inventor.

Friendly Tadpole: increased heal to 28 (from 25) and vitality to 4 (from 3).

Ice Lance (yellow): now deals cold and mind damage and it's also a Mind Spell.

Ice Barrier (yellow): increased the block gained from chill to x5 (from x4), added vanish.

Ray of Frost (blue): increased damage and chill charges by 1, added vanish.

Shifting Scroll (blue): now vanishes 1 card (from discard 1 card).

Nightmare & Recurring Nightmare (yellow): Swaped the order of the curses, first applyng insane and then dark.

Holy Slash (corrupted): Added vanish.

Fixed a visual bug that made some islands of the Obelisk Challenge disappear.

Fixed a visual bug when monsters gained immunities with enchantments and the immunity did not appear in the top left status window.

Fixed a visual bug in the tome of knowledge when viewing past games of less than 4 heroes played with sandbox mode

Fixed a bug in which the card game event did not give the correct xp in the second floor of the obelisk challenge.

Fixed a bug in which scarabs sometimes did not give the corresponding reward.

Fixed some text here and there.

Fixed minor reported bugs.

That's all for this patch.

Next we are preparing an update for Christmas with new features and a small patch for Halloween in which we will reactivate last year's Halloween event and the possibility to get the related cardback.

As always, thanks for your support and feedback.