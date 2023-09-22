 Skip to content

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 22 September 2023

Aerofly FS 4 beta update with experimental data streaming

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Streaming

Buildings, trees, aerial images and elevation data covering the entire simulated globe can now be streamed via the internet as an experimental feature. To enable streaming you need to manually enable it in the Aerofly FS 4 settings menu.

This update also includes many improvements to our aircraft as well a lot of smaller bug fixes.

Change-Log
  • Added option to enable world-wide streaming of cultivation data
  • Added 3D directional sounds to many aircraft
  • Numerous bug fixes and improvements
  • Improvements to A380 model, new wings, new engines, new overhead panel, increased texture resolution
  • Changed A380 landing gear sequence duration more realistic
  • Added A380 NAV tuning by identifier in the MFD
  • Improvements to B777 engine model
  • Updated Boeing 747, 777 and 787 CDU pages TAKEOFF REF, PERF INIT, VNAV and other pages
  • Improvements to 747, 777 and 787 displays: RNP/ANP, LDG ALT, TCAS OFF texts
  • Changed B737-500 flight model adjusted
  • Changed B737-500 sound improved

